Joanne Froggatt addresses Downton Abbey's future amid prequel rumours

Joanne Froggatt has addressed the future of the Downton Abbey franchise ahead of the release of the third and final film later this year.

While walking the red carpet of the MobLand premiere in London, the 44-year-old was asked to share her thoughts on the franchise ending after almost 15 years. "It is the end but for Downton Abbey and those characters," she told journalist Ellie Calnan.

"I mean whether they'll be a prequel or post, I don't know, but our characters' [stories] have come to an end," she continued.

Reflecting on her time playing Anna Bates in the TV series and then film trilogy, Joanne continued: "It's been an amazing ride to go on. It's been 14 years of working together on and off, so special.

"I'm very excited for the final film to come out in September and excited to go on that ride and [do] the premiere with the gang one last time."

She added: "It's going to be emotional but good things have to come to an end."

Joanne's comments come amid fans' hopes for a prequel. Last year, it was reported that a prequel about young Lady Violey Crawley's love life was in the works. However, this has not been confirmed.

What happened in Downton Abbey: A New Era?

The upcoming film, which is released on September 12, follows 2022's A New Era, which ended in the late 1920s with the heartbreaking death of Crawley matriarch Lady Violet, played by the late Maggie Smith.

Fans also watched as Tom Branson married Lucy, while Mary rejected flirtations from film director Jack Barber and Cora had a cancer scare before being diagnosed with pernicious anaemia.

What to expect from Downton Abbey 3

While official plot details have been kept under wraps, the cast and creatives have hinted at what fans can expect from the new film.

Executive producer Gareth Naeme revealed that Lady Violet's passing will have a significant impact on the Crawley family. "The loss of the Dowager, it now feels far more significant that you see actors playing characters mourning the family matriarch," he told TV Line. "But I also see actors mourning the matriarch of the show, and it feels more genuine and more meaningful."

Meanwhile, Joanne described the film as a "full-circle moment" for the family and their servants. "We come to the core of the family and the servants, what the future will be and looking back at where the family have got to now," she told Metro. "It's a beautiful full-circle moment that it comes to at the end."

Downton Abbey release date

The film will be released globally on September 12, 2025.