CBB viewers left horrified by contestant following 'inappropriate' behaviour

Celebrity Big Brother viewers have already taken to social media to express their discomfort following the opening episode of the hit reality TV show, which saw a host of new celebrities enter the house. However, there was one person in particular that led viewers' to speak out.

Mickey Rourke, 72, joined the Big Brother House and greeted the presenter AJ Odudu in such a manner that viewers took to X to share their thoughts, with one person posting: "Micky getting cancelled before he even gets in the house for being inappropriate," while another posted: "Jokes aside. Mickey Rourke made AJ very uncomfortable when he was entering the house.

© ITV Mickey Rourke is an Oscar nominated actor

"I do hope he goes out soon as that behaviour was unpleasant & unprofessional. We all know what Kim Woodburn would say. I hope AJ is okay."

A third person added: "Everyone's joking about Mickey Rourke and I get why, but I want to be serious for a second. No female TV presenter should be made to feel like AJ just did. He shouldn't have been allowed on this show if he can't contol himself around women. I hated that ngl."

© Shutterstock for Big Brother Fans called Mickey Rourke's behaviour inappropriate

AJ's fellow host Alan Carr addressed the moment on the spin-off show, Late and Live, saying: "Can we talk about Mickey Rourke looking at you? Wow his eyes. Find someone who looks at you the way Mickey looks at you [AJ]. His tongue was hanging out." AJ made light of the situation, adding: "It literally was. I was like 'You can't afford these feathers Mickey, no!'"

Others also pointed out that he was set to be a fascinating member of the house, posting: "Love him or hate him. Mickey Rourke is gonna make this series of CBB."

Mickey is a prolific Hollywood star whose career has had several ups and downs. Speaking to the New York Times back in 2003, he explained: "I remember looking at myself in the mirror and thinking, look at what happened to you. I had blown everything, you know?

"I lost my credibility, my marriage, my money, my soul. I said to myself, you’ve got to change. And I realised that the acting was the only thing I had left."

© Mike Marsland AJ made light of the situation

He went on to win a series of prestigious awards throughout his career, and was even nominated for Best Actor at the 2008 Oscars for his role in The Wrestler, losing out to Sean Penn. Following the hit role, he went on to star in Iron Man 2, Immortals and The Expendables.

Speaking about his stint in the Celebrity Big Brother House, he admitted that he had no idea of what to expect, saying: "I have no expectations. I’ve never seen it. I'm just going to go in, do my thing, and we'll see."