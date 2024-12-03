AJ Odudu made me double take at the British Fashion Awards - and I couldn't believe her outfit was M&S

Is there a cooler outfit than the timeless trouser suit? Whether it's an androgynous oversized two-piece or a statement tailored style, whenever I see a celebrity rocking one, I want to emulate their look.

On Monday I worked the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards and did a double take at AJ Odudu, who looked incredible in a red co-ord.

Most of the VIP guests were wearing pieces from luxury fashion houses, so I was shocked to find out that AJ's outfit was from Marks & Spencer.

AJ's red co-ord could have passed for designer

AJ's tailored two-piece, which included a utility jacket (worn undone to flash her impressive abs) and straight-leg trousers, didn't look out of place amongst the designer ensembles and it's still available to shop.

The jacket is cut to a regular, tailored fit and falls just above the hips. It has a sleek collared neckline and there's a touch of stretch in the fabric for extra comfort. The trousers have a slim, straight-leg fit and come in three different lengths. Both are available in UK sizes 6-24, and they retail for just £59 and £39.50.

Customers are also loving the co-ord, with both pieces receiving almost exclusively five-star reviews. "Beautiful red jacket. As soon as I saw it in the shop I loved it," wrote one. "The style is very simple but classy. The quality of the jacket is superb. The fit is true to size, the cropped style is very smart and in all a very fair price for a superior jacket."

While another said: "Amazing trousers. They're quite thick so hang very well."

And another added: "Really excellent colour, design and tailoring - looking forward to wearing my suit to several Christmas events!"

With its festive red hue, the suit really is the perfect Christmas party outfit, but I'd wear this outfit through every season.

AJ styled hers with matching red-heeled sandals, statement mixed metal jewellery and a dark mani. She completed the look with a nude lip and bleached brows - very high fashion.

If you love a red trouser suit but your budget is a bit higher, Reiss has an amazing wool-blend two-piece - which has been worn by Cat Deely. Featuring a wide-leg silhouette and a double-breasted tux blazer, it's a versatile investment you'll bring out year after year.

It retails for £278 for the blazer and £178 for the trousers, which come in petite, regular or tall sizing in UK sizes 4-14.