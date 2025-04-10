 The Repair Shop viewers moved by 'dramatic' story: 'I'm really shocked'

Viewers who tuned into Wednesday night's episode of The Repair Shop were moved by a "dramatic" and "incredible" story about one of the items brought into the barn.

Annette from Northern Ireland called upon the expertise of Amanda and Julie, aka The Teddy Bear Ladies, to restore a precious doll from her childhood.

© BBC The Teddy Bear Ladies restored a Dutch doll in Wednesday's episode

Annette's moving story

Annette grew up in Northern Ireland in the late 1960s during The Troubles, which she said was a frightening experience.

Placing the doll onto the workshop table, Annette explained: "This doll means a lot to me. I got her when I was 11 because of The Troubles in 1969 in Northern Ireland.

"Before The Troubles, everything was so peaceful, you could enjoy your childhood and not be scared to go in a certain area but once The Troubles in Northern Ireland started, we had bomb scares, a lot of shooting, ordinary people that were killed because of religion," she continued, adding: "Our childhood wasn't really happy, we were frightened."

© BBC Annette grew up in Northern Ireland during The Troubles

Annette went on to explain that organisations trying to encourage peace started initiatives where children from both sides went abroad and spent time with a host family to escape the conflict. Annette was taken to Holland, where her host family gave her a Dutch doll, which she has cherished ever since.

Amanda and Julie were amazed by Annette's story and soon began to work their magic on her treasured doll. After enlisting the help of woodwork maestro Will to carve some new clogs, the two toy restorers found a fresh set of eyes and restored the doll to its former glory.

It's safe to say Annette was in disbelief over the transformation.

© BBC Amanda and Julie transformed the doll to its former glory

"That's unbelievable. I don't know what to say," she told Amanda and Julie upon her return to the barn. "I'm really, really shocked.

The response from viewers

Viewers were quick to praise Annette's incredible story on social media, with one person writing: "What a moving story! It sounds like she had a wonderful experience," while another added: "Such a sad story and what a lovely out come for two children from different religion to stay and get to know each other and become friends. What a lovely story."

© BBC / Ricochet Ltd Viewers praised Annette's moving story

A third viewer penned: "I found her story really moving. We don't see difference as a child, it's only as we grow up, we are taught the differences," while another added: "Wow, what a dramatic story."

The Repair Shop airs on Wednesdays on BBC One and iPlayer at 8pm.