The Repair Shop: What happened to Jay Blades?

The Repair Shop fans might have noticed Jay Blades' absence from the latest series. The 55-year-old restoration expert has not appeared in new episodes of the heirloom-fixing show, which sees members of the public bring in treasured items for repair by a team of craftspeople at a barn in West Sussex.

© Guy Levy, BBC Jay Blades has hosted The Repair Shop since 2017

The controversy surrounding Jay Blades explained

In September last year, it was revealed that the BBC was urgently removing episodes of the show featuring Jay after he was charged with controlling and coercive behaviour towards his estranged wife, Lisa Zbozen.

A few months before, filming for episodes of the new series began without Jay, who had told his social media followers he was taking a break from social media following the alleged murder of his uncle. The following month, in May, Jay's wife announced the pair's relationship was over via an Instagram post.

Then in October, Jay pleaded not guilty to engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards Lisa at Worcester Crown Court. The charges claim the TV star's behaviour had a "serious effect" on his partner, "namely that it caused her to fear on at least two occasions that violence would be used against her".

The presenter is due to face trial in May.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA Jay's wife Lisa announced their split on Instagram in May last year

Jay's resignation from the King's Foundation

In September last year, it was revealed that Jay had resigned from the King's Foundation.

The educational foundation confirmed to the PA news agency that Jay had informed the charity of his resignation.

© Getty Jay resigned from the King's Foundation last year

The TV star, who was honoured with an MBE in 2021 for services to craft, had supported the King's Foundation as an ambassador and previously won a daytime BAFTA TV award for a special of The Repair Shop that had featured the King.

Jay's future on The Repair Shop

While it's been reported that Jay has been dropped from the show, as well as its recent live tour, the BBC has yet to confirm this.

© Ricochet Ltd, BBC The BBC has not addressed Jay's future on the show

Meanwhile, it was reported by The Sun last September that a repeat episode of David & Jay's Touring Toolshed - co-hosted by Sir David Jason – was pulled from the BBC's schedule.

Following his charges in September, Jay removed his social media accounts.