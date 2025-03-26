Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Repair Shop: What happened to Jay Blades?
The Repair Shop: What happened to Jay Blades?
The Repair Shop's Jay Blades© BBC / Richochet Ltd / Sarah Weal

The Repair Shop: What happened to Jay Blades?

The 55-year-old restoration expert has been absent from recent episodes

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
The Repair Shop fans might have noticed Jay Blades' absence from the latest series. The 55-year-old restoration expert has not appeared in new episodes of the heirloom-fixing show, which sees members of the public bring in treasured items for repair by a team of craftspeople at a barn in West Sussex. 

Keep reading for all we know about the controversy surrounding the host.

Jay Blades on The Repair Shop © Guy Levy, BBC
Jay Blades has hosted The Repair Shop since 2017

The controversy surrounding Jay Blades explained

In September last year, it was revealed that the BBC was urgently removing episodes of the show featuring Jay after he was charged with controlling and coercive behaviour towards his estranged wife, Lisa Zbozen.

A few months before, filming for episodes of the new series began without Jay, who had told his social media followers he was taking a break from social media following the alleged murder of his uncle. The following month, in May, Jay's wife announced the pair's relationship was over via an Instagram post.

WATCH: Jay Blades announces break from social media following the death of his uncle

Then in October, Jay pleaded not guilty to engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards Lisa at Worcester Crown Court. The charges claim the TV star's behaviour had a "serious effect" on his partner, "namely that it caused her to fear on at least two occasions that violence would be used against her".

The presenter is due to face trial in May. 

Jay Blades in a cream jacket and black hat with wife Lisa in a white shirt© David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Jay's wife Lisa announced their split on Instagram in May last year

Jay's resignation from the King's Foundation

In September last year, it was revealed that Jay had resigned from the King's Foundation. 

The educational foundation confirmed to the PA news agency that Jay had informed the charity of his resignation. 

King Charles and Jay Blades at Highgrove tea party© Getty
Jay resigned from the King's Foundation last year

The TV star, who was honoured with an MBE in 2021 for services to craft, had supported the King's Foundation as an ambassador and previously won a daytime BAFTA TV award for a special of The Repair Shop that had featured the King.

Who are the experts on The Repair Shop?

Sonnaz Nooranvary, Lucia Scalisi, Julie Tatchell, William Kirk, Jay Blades, Amanda Middleditch, Suzie Fletcher, Dominic Chinea, Steve Fletcher© Guy Levy
Sonnaz Nooranvary, Lucia Scalisi, Julie Tatchell, William Kirk, Jay Blades, Amanda Middleditch, Suzie Fletcher, Dominic Chinea, Steve Fletcher
  • Jay Blades: Presenter and furniture restoration expert
  • Will Kirk: Carpenter and woodwork expert
  • Steve Fletcher: Horologist
  • Suzie Fletcher: Leatherworker and saddle expert
  • Kirsten Ramsay: Expert in ceramics
  • Dominic Chinea: Metal worker and car restorer
  • Brenton West: Silversmith, photography expert
  • Sonnaz Nooranvary: Upholstery Restorer
  • Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell: Soft toy restores known as 'The Teddy Bear Ladies'
  • Lucia Scalisi: Painting and artwork restorer
  • Mark Stuckey: Electronics expert and radio restorer
  • Neil Fairley: Vintage electronics repairer
  • Hannah Weston Smith: Traditional Upholsterer

Jay's future on The Repair Shop

While it's been reported that Jay has been dropped from the show, as well as its recent live tour, the BBC has yet to confirm this. 

HELLO! has reached out to the BBC for comment. 

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades© Ricochet Ltd, BBC
The BBC has not addressed Jay's future on the show

Meanwhile, it was reported by The Sun last September that a repeat episode of David & Jay's Touring Toolshed - co-hosted by Sir David Jason – was pulled from the BBC's schedule.

Following his charges in September, Jay removed his social media accounts.

