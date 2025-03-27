Dominic Chinea is a familiar face to devoted fans of the BBC show, The Repair Shop.

The restoration expert has also become a favourite among viewers thanks to his work on a spin-off show, Make It At Market.

The new programme sees Dominic oversee amateur crafters who are hoping to make serious money from their casual hobbies.

© Guy Levy, BBC Dominic Chinea on The Repair Shop

In addition to his broadcasting career, the 39-year-old is active on YouTube.

The designer and classic car restorer often shares videos with his 139,000 subscribers, featuring extra tips and personal projects from his at-home workshop.

Dominic films from his home, which is a stunning farmhouse in the Kent countryside.

The Repair Shop star generally keeps his private life to himself, so not much is known about his personal life, but he lives with his wife, Maria, whom he wed almost seven years ago.

Dominic Chinea's super private country home

From what we've seen of the stunning property, it's the perfect countryside abode, and one charming corner of their garden looks like the perfect suntrap.

© Instagram Dominic Chinea, star of The Repair Shop, shared this photo of his garden on his social media

This photo, previously shared on Dominic's Instagram with his 79,000 followers, shows one corner of his and Maria's sprawling garden surrounded by pretty foliage.

In the corner, they've placed a pristine white dining table and chair set with tall, potted plants around it. The high walls of the garden also add extra privacy.

© Dominic Chinea/Instagram Dominic Chinea's Spanish water dog Wendy

Dominic and Maria's home is in Kent, and it appears they live in a rural part of the county. The TV star occasionally posts photos out and about near their home, particularly while walking their beloved Spanish Water Dog, Wendy.

In this photo, Wendy is gearing up to jump across a pond close to their home. Captioning the photo, Dominic wrote: With the Olympics starting, Wendy has been practicing her diving! How did she do?"

© Instagram Dominic Chinea and his wife, Maria, share a Spanish Water dog named Wendy

Another wonderful video showed Wendy before and after her haircut.

In the background, the rolling hills of the countryside form the prettiest backdrop.

Who is Dominic Chinea?

Before landing a role on The Repair Shop, Dom studied Graphic Design at South East Sussex College.

He now owns Ranalah Ltd and is reviving the brand in the hopes of spreading "the word as to how to use the wheeling machine".

© BBC Dominic Chinea has been a regular on The Repair Shop since 2017

According to his website, Dom is always looking to learn "new skills and crafts" and is constantly "seeking new areas to explore, be it panel beating or learning to keep bees".

He's been a regular on The Repair Shop since 2017, which is the year he and Maria tied the knot.