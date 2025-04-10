Million Dollar Secret: viewers argue over 'frustrating' winner following tense finale

Million Dollar Secret's final two episodes have finally landed on Netflix, revealing which contestant took home the one million dollars after a seriously tense finale, leaving viewers divided over the winner. Warning, huge spoilers for the finale ahead…

In the final two episodes, Cara was selected as the new secret millionaire, and successfully completed her secret agenda to swap places with three people, meaning that she earned a 'kill shot' during the voting. Knowing that Jaimi was going to be voted out by her peers, she opted to use her shot on Kyle, leaving Cara, Corey, Sam and Sydnee in the final episode.

During this time, Sam also received a clue about the millionaire, which is that they have two sisters. Casually asking Cara, the latter realised that Sam must have the clue and lies, telling her that she only has one sister and saving her from suspicion.

In the final moments of the episode, Corey and Cara both have the opportunity to move a box, leading Cara to goad Corey to make him suspect that she is the millionaire. It works perfectly, and Corey takes Cara's box - only for Cara to stick to her gut and switch them back, ultimately winning the show and becoming a millionaire.

Contestant Cara Kies took home the $1million prize

Some viewers were thrilled that Cara won, with one posting: "Cara played a great floater game up until F6. Made a great move by using her killshot on Kyle at F5, threw the challenge to eliminate Sydney at F4 and positioned herself in the middle of Corey and Sam at F3. She played all of them perfectly! Congrats Cara," while another person added: "Cara played the perfect game.

"Got the money at the perfect time, told the perfect lie about having only 1 sister, ended up in the perfect end game with 2 people that trusted her & were going after each other & made the right final decision."

Samantha Hubbard was among the finalists

However, others weren't so sure, with one posting: "I don't think Cara played a good game, I think the game just got suspiciously easy when she had the money… Whack clues and easy tasks made it easy. Anyway great show just lacks consistency." Another person posted: "The sense of disappointment I felt after Cara's victory was truly profound. It’s frustrating, to say the least!"

Of course, plenty of viewers were just watching for the drama, with one writing: "Give us the reunion and another season ASAP cause I need the faces and reaction of every player watching every plot twist, lie and deception that’s been made in the game, SCENE BY SCENE, k? Thanks."

Sydnee Falkner opened up about tension between the contestants

Sydnee spoke to the Mirror about the show following the finale, including alluding to "tensions" among the players in their group chat. She said: "As much as everyone understands that we played a game, I do see cast mates feeding into the negativity or drama via posts or comments online — that is hurtful if I’m being honest. We all went there to play a game, it wasn’t personal against anyone.

"It is tens of thousands of hours edited down to 45 minute episodes, so seeing cast mates encouraging hurtful and hateful comments is disheartening."