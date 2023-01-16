HELLO!'s 10 feel-good films to beat the January blues These mood-boosting movies will put a smile on your face

It's officially the month of New Year's resolutions and Insta progress pics, which can make January feel particularly overwhelming. Coupled with cold weather and darker mornings, you might get a taste of the January blues – but not to worry.

Sometimes all you need is a feel-good film and a warm cuppa to lift your spirits, and thanks to our favourite streaming services, there are plenty of mood-boosting movies that'll make you laugh, smile and cry tears of joy – all at the click of a button. After a long, hard day, treat yourself to a feel-good flick from HELLO!'s round-up.

Paddington 2

Paddington is back and better than ever in this critically-acclaimed sequel. After settling into life with the Brown family, our favourite marmalade-loving bear is tasked with proving his innocence following the theft of a beautiful antique book – the very same one that he had set his heart on for Aunt Lucy's birthday. Featuring a star-studded cast that includes Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, Hugh Bonneville and Brendan Gleeson, Paddington 2 is the ultimate pick-me-up on those down days.

Paddington 2 is available to watch on Netflix

Spy

Spy will have you crying with laughter thanks to the comedic stylings of Melissa McCarthy, Miranda Hart, Jude Law, Rose Byrne and Jason Statham. As she embarks on a globe-trotting adventure, unorthodox CIA employee, Susan Cooper, is thrown deeper and deeper into the world of espionage while trying to track down a stolen nuclear device.

Spy is available to watch on Disney+

When Harry Met Sally

Can men and women ever just be friends? Harry Burns and Sally Albright have very different opinions on the matter. Complete opposites in love and life, after crossing paths on numerous occasions, the two decide to be friends, which would be far less complicated if they hadn't developed feelings for each other. A cult classic, When Harry Met Sally is the definition of a timeless rom-com.

When Harry Met Sally is available to rent on Amazon Prime

Enchanted

Putting a contemporary spin on the classic fairytale, Enchanted is the ultimate feel-good flick. Portrayed by Amy Adams, Gisele is the animated princess thrust into the live-action world of Manhattan by an evil queen. Both a homage and a parody of Disney's best-loved films, this magical movie puts a refreshingly positive spin on everyday life.

Enchanted is available to watch on Disney+

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

A cult classic, Ferris Bueller's Day Off cemented Matthew Broderick's status as a Hollywood icon. Written, co-produced and directed by John Hughes, the movie follows high school slacker Ferris Bueller who, accompanied by his best friend and girlfriend, enjoys an epic day out in Chicago.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off is available to watch on Netflix

13 Going on 30

After 13-year-old Jenna wishes that she was a popular and successful 30-year-old, she gets just that – but all is not as it seems. Humorous and self-empowering, this lighthearted movie examines what really makes each and every one of us happy in life.

13 Going on 30 is available to watch on Netflix and NOW TV

Sing

Described as a jukebox musical comedy, Sing is sure to lift your spirits. Featuring more than 60 songs from famous artists, the film's talented ensemble cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton and more.

Sing is available to watch on Netflix

Pride

Based on a true story, this inspirational movie surrounds a group of London-based lesbian and gay activists as they form an unlikely alliance during the 1984 Welsh miners' strike. An uplifting tale of community and kindness, Pride takes a closer look at the origins of what would become the Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners campaign.

Pride is available to watch on Netflix and Disney+

Trains, Planes and Automobiles

All high-strung marketing exec Neal wants is to get home to his family in time for Thanksgiving, but after his plane is diverted, he's forced to map an alternative route home with an unlikely companion – curtain ring salesman, Del Griffith. As the travelling companions attempt to tolerate one another on their long-winded journey, what unfolds is a series of mishaps, and one or two emotional moments, of course.

Trains, Planes and Automobiles is available to watch on Amazon Prime

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga!

Starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as small-town singers with big dreams, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga! features a few familiar faces from the real-life competition.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga! is available to watch on Netflix

