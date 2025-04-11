Strictly pro dancers line-up confirmed - and this fan favourite is back

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming season, which returns to BBC One in the autumn.
Fans will be pleased to know that the likes of Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova and Karen Hauer will be back on the iconic ballroom floor for the 2025 series, alongside one returning favourite and two new faces. Keep reading for more details.
Which Strictly Come Dancing pros are back for the 2025 series?
Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin and Gorka Marquez have all been confirmed for the 2025 series.
They'll be joined by Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Aljaž Škorjanec, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola.
Fans will be glad to know that Amy Dowden will also be back, having pulled out of the 2024 series due to a foot injury. Fellow pro dancer Lauren Oakley stepped in for the Welsh dancer, partnering with JLS star JB Gill for the remainder of the show. Amy was unable to compete in the previous season following her breast cancer diagnosis.
Which new pros have joined the show?
Two new professional dancers have joined the 2025 lineup. However, the BBC has remained tight-lipped about who they are and will reveal their identities closer to the show's return.
Sarah James, Executive Producer, BBC Studios, shared her enthusiasm for the new series in a statement. "The excitement is already building ahead of the new series and in addition to welcoming back our fantastic returning Pros, we are looking forward to welcoming two brand new Professional Dancers to the line up who will help bring another unforgettable series of dazzling dance and loads more besides to viewers later in 2025," she said.
Meanwhile, Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, added: "The Strictly Professional Dancers are the beating heart of the programme, showcasing to viewers in every corner of the UK their world-class talent by lighting up the famous Strictly ballroom every Saturday and Sunday night. Here’s to another fab-u-lous series!"
What to expect from Strictly Come Dancing 2025
It's still early days, meaning further details about the new series have yet to be announced.
However, we'd expect to see Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman at the helm as hosts, whilst Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse, and Craig Revel Horwood will make up the judging panel.
According to the BBC, viewers can also expect to see all of the pro dancers take to the floor each week in unforgettable routines, which alongside world-class music acts, theme weeks and the anticipated annual trip to the iconic Tower Ballroom in Blackpool, promises audiences another spectacular series of the popular dance show.
This year's celebrity line-up will be announced in due course.