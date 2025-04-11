Strictly pro dancers line-up confirmed - and this fan favourite is back

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming season, which returns to BBC One in the autumn.

Fans will be pleased to know that the likes of Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova and Karen Hauer will be back on the iconic ballroom floor for the 2025 series, alongside one returning favourite and two new faces. Keep reading for more details.

© Kieron McCarron Many fan-favourite professionals will be back for the 2025 series

Which Strictly Come Dancing pros are back for the 2025 series?

Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin and Gorka Marquez have all been confirmed for the 2025 series.

© Getty Amy Dowden will return to the dance floor

They'll be joined by Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Aljaž Škorjanec, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola.

Fans will be glad to know that Amy Dowden will also be back, having pulled out of the 2024 series due to a foot injury. Fellow pro dancer Lauren Oakley stepped in for the Welsh dancer, partnering with JLS star JB Gill for the remainder of the show. Amy was unable to compete in the previous season following her breast cancer diagnosis.

Which new pros have joined the show?

Two new professional dancers have joined the 2025 lineup. However, the BBC has remained tight-lipped about who they are and will reveal their identities closer to the show's return.

Sarah James, Executive Producer, BBC Studios, shared her enthusiasm for the new series in a statement. "The excitement is already building ahead of the new series and in addition to welcoming back our fantastic returning Pros, we are looking forward to welcoming two brand new Professional Dancers to the line up who will help bring another unforgettable series of dazzling dance and loads more besides to viewers later in 2025," she said.

© Getty Dianne Buswell has been confirmed to return

Meanwhile, Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, added: "The Strictly Professional Dancers are the beating heart of the programme, showcasing to viewers in every corner of the UK their world-class talent by lighting up the famous Strictly ballroom every Saturday and Sunday night. Here’s to another fab-u-lous series!"

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing's most amazing perfect 40 dances

© Guy Levy / BBC Claudia Winkleman & Tess Daly are expected to return as hosts

Strictly Come Dating: couples who met on the dancefloor As well as Gemma and Gorka, there are several other loved-up couples who met during their time on Strictly… Janette Manrara and Aljaz Škorjanec met on Strictly in 2010, before marrying in 2017 and welcoming a baby, Lyra, in 2023.

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev met during the 2013 series. They married in 2019 and have two children together.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg fell in love while competing in 2018. They live together in Brighton.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton met in 2018 and welcomed a baby girl, Minnie, in 2023.

Max George and Maisie Smith shared their Strictly experience together in 2020, but didn't announce their relationship until 2022.

Tyler West and Molly Rainford starred in the 2022 series together and have been going strong ever since!

Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova are both professionals on the show, and began dating in 2022.

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen were partnered together on the show in 2013, confirming their romance in 2014. They share a daughter together, Mila, who was born in 2018.



What to expect from Strictly Come Dancing 2025

It's still early days, meaning further details about the new series have yet to be announced.

However, we'd expect to see Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman at the helm as hosts, whilst Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse, and Craig Revel Horwood will make up the judging panel.

© BBC Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke sit on the judging panel

According to the BBC, viewers can also expect to see all of the pro dancers take to the floor each week in unforgettable routines, which alongside world-class music acts, theme weeks and the anticipated annual trip to the iconic Tower Ballroom in Blackpool, promises audiences another spectacular series of the popular dance show.

This year's celebrity line-up will be announced in due course.