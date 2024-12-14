Dianne Buswell's Strictly partners over the years: shock exits, injury and more

Dianne Buswell has made it to the Strictly Come Dancing grand final for the third time during her career as a pro dancer on the show. The flame-haired Aussie and her 2024 partner, comedian Chris McCausland, will go head-to-head with fellow finalists JB Gill and Amy Dowden, Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola and Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec. But who will walk away with the coveted Glitterball trophy?
Ahead of the final, HELLO! takes a look back at all of Dianne's previous dance partners, from Joe Sugg to Reverend Richard Coles…
Reverend Richard Coles
Series: 15
Place in competition: 14th
In her first year as a pro dancer on Strictly, Dianne was partnered with Reverend Richard Coles. Sadly, the pair didn't last long in the show's 15th series and became the second couple to be voted off following their Paso Doble to Flash Gordon during Movie Week.
Joe Sugg
Series: 16
Place: 2nd
Dianne had better luck with her second celebrity partner, social media star Joe Sugg, in 2018. The pair made it all the way to the Grand Final, where they lost out to Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton.
Dianne and Joe performed some impressive routines during their time on the show, including their Paso Doble and Showdance, both earning them their highest score of 39.
Just days after the show ended, the duo revealed that their professional relationship had turned romantic – and they're still going strong today! At the time, Joe shared a photo of the lovebirds alongside the caption: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I've won something a million times more special."
Dev Griffin
Series 17:
Place: 13th
In 2019, Dianne was paired with radio DJ Dev Griffin. Sadly, their Strictly journey only lasted three weeks as the pair became the third couple to be eliminated following a dance-off against Viscountess Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec.
At the time, fans were outraged after the judges unanimously decided to send Dev home, with some viewers even threatening to boycott the show. After his elimination, Dev said he was "gutted". "I wish I could have stayed a bit longer but sadly my Strictly ride has come to an end," he later wrote on social media.
Max George
Series: 18
Place: 9th
The Wanted singer Max George was Dianne's fourth celebrity dance partner who sadly only made it to Week Three back in 2020. The duo's American Smooth didn't quite impress the judges enough to send them through to the next week and they lost out to EastEnders actress Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez in the dance-off.
After being voted off, Max heaped praise on Dianne. He told host Tess Daly: "I've loved it. It's all down to Dianne, she's been literally amazing. For me to get through 90 seconds of a dance for four weeks now is a credit to her, she's just unbelievable."
Robert Webb
Series: 19
Place: 13th
Dianne's turn with Peep Show star Robert Webb abruptly came to an end after just three weeks when the comedian was forced to pull out of the competition due to health reasons.
The pair performed three routines during their time on the show, with their last a quickstep as Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy to The Muppet Show theme for Movie Week.
At the time, Robert said he was "extremely sorry" to have to leave the competition and said he had "bitten off way more than I could chew" after having open heart surgery two years before.
Tyler West
Series: 20
Place: 8th
Dianne and her 2022 celeb partner, DJ Tyler West, made it all the way to Blackpool before being eliminated from the competition. Despite starting strong in the competition, having been awarded the first 10s of the series in Week Three, the duo lost out to Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu in the dance-off.
Sharing his appreciation for Dianne after being voted off, Tyler said: "This girl here, has changed my life for sure. To think I was some shy kid who never used to talk to anyone, to dancing in front of millions, I can’t put it into words."
Bobby Brazier
Series: 21
Place: 2nd
Dianne was paired with EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier last year and made it all the way to the Grand Final, which saw Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and her partner Vito Coppola lift the Glitterball trophy while Bobby and Dianne were runners-up.
The pair's highest score was 39 points for their last performance in the final: a Couples' Choice dance which was dedicated to Bobby's later mother, Jade Goody.
During their stint on the show, the pair repeatedly shut down rumours of a romance between them, with Dianne confirming the pair were nothing more than dance partners while appearing on Good Morning Britain. Host Susanna Reid asked: "There's nothing untoward going on here, it's just the dancing," to which Dianne responded: "Exactly, it is."
Strictly Come Dating: couples who met on the dancefloor
As well as Gemma and Gorka, there are several other loved-up couples who met during their time on Strictly…
- Janette Manrara and Aljaz Škorjanec met on Strictly in 2010, before marrying in 2017 and welcoming a baby, Lyra, in 2023.
- Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev met during the 2013 series. They married in 2019 and have two children together.
- Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg fell in love while competing in 2018. They live together in Brighton.
- Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton met in 2018 and welcomed a baby girl, Minnie, in 2023.
- Max George and Maisie Smith shared their Strictly experience together in 2020, but didn't announce their relationship until 2022.
- Tyler West and Molly Rainford starred in the 2022 series together and have been going strong ever since!
- Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova are both professionals on the show, and began dating in 2022.
- Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen were partnered together on the show in 2013, confirming their romance in 2014. They share a daughter together, Mila, who was born in 2018.