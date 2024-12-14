Dianne Buswell's Strictly partners over the years: shock exits, injury and more

Series: 16

Place: 2nd

Dianne had better luck with her second celebrity partner, social media star Joe Sugg, in 2018. The pair made it all the way to the Grand Final, where they lost out to Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton.

Dianne and Joe performed some impressive routines during their time on the show, including their Paso Doble and Showdance, both earning them their highest score of 39.

Just days after the show ended, the duo revealed that their professional relationship had turned romantic – and they're still going strong today! At the time, Joe shared a photo of the lovebirds alongside the caption: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I've won something a million times more special."