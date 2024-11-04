Amy Dowden breaks silence after Strictly Come Dancing exit: 'My heart is breaking right now'

Amy Dowden has broken her silence after it was announced that she won't be returning to the Strictly dance floor this year.

News of her show exit was announced on Monday evening during a segment on It Takes Two. Sharing an update, a Strictly spokesperson said: "Sadly, Amy Dowden MBE will not be partaking in the rest of the competition this year.

© Ray Burmiston Strictly Come Dancing's JB Gill and Amy Dowden

"Whilst Amy focuses on her recovery following a foot injury, fellow professional dancer, Lauren Oakley, will step in as JB's dance partner.

"The health and wellbeing of everyone involved in Strictly are always the utmost priority. The whole Strictly family sends Amy love and well wishes."

After the update, Amy, 34, shared an emotional message on Instagram which in part read: "My heart is breaking right now. The past few months I finally felt like me again. Cancer was no longer the first thing I thoughtof when I woke up. It was choreography, music choices, whichdances in which order, what we needed to work on. I felt free again. My goal since hearing those words you have cancer was to get back on the strictly dance floor. It's been such a challenge to get back, one I devoted 2024 too."

Of her partnership with JB, she continued: "JB thank you for being the perfect partner back. We topped the leader board week one and continued to work so hard and thank you for being so passionate about understanding the ballroom and latin fundamentals. For me that rumba will always be one of my favs.

"My heart right now is breaking having to pull out of the competition due to a foot injury and I know only too well 'this too shall pass' and I'll be soon better and back dancing, something I've had to get used to in my life. I'm sure at some point we will dance again JB. To all the fans, to my loved ones, my Strictly family thank you."

She signed off by adding: "JB I know you and Lauren will continue to ace that dance floor. I'll forever be your biggest cheerleader."

On Saturday night, Lauren stepped in for Amy and performed a Couple's Choice routine alongside JB. The pair topped the leaderboard alongside Love Island star Tasha Ghouri and her dance partner, Aljaz Skorjanec.

© Guy Levy Lauren Oakley will be stepping in for Amy

Amy was taken to hospital ahead of week six's results show after an ambulance was called to Elstree Studios in Borehamwood as "a precaution".

A representative for the star said at the time: "Amy was feeling unwell and so an ambulance was called as a precaution."

© Guy Levy Amy was rushed to hospital shortly after performing on Saturday night

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called just after 21.00 BST on Saturday to attend a medical emergency at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene. One patient, an adult female, was transported to Barnet hospital for further care."

Amy returned to Strictly this year having missed last year's series after being diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023. She discovered a lump in her breast the day before she went on her honeymoon with her husband Ben Jones.

© Instagram Amy said tests showed "no evidence of disease" in a post to social media in February

After a mastectomy and chemotherapy, the dancer announced in February that she has "no evidence of disease" following tests.

In a post on Instagram, Amy said the news was "my biggest accomplishment yet," adding that she won't get the all-clear for five years.

Sharing her gratitude for her support network, she went on to say: "To my family and friends who supported me unconditionally and to you guys! Thank you! I will still need a monthly injection for 5 years and regular check ups."