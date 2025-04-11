CBS show Elsbeth welcomes very famous face from Wicked film

CBS show Elsbeth is known for its famous guest stars, from Eric McCormack to Jane Krakowski and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, but fans had a surprise on April 10 when none other than Ethan Slater made an appearance.

The boyfriend of Ariana Grande, Ethan is known for his award-winning Broadway work including in the film adaptation of Wicked as Boq.

His first appearance in the hit crime drama came as Carrie Preston's titular character was given a new police liaison after Officer Kaya Blanke's promotion.

Ethan Slater guest stars in episode of Elsbeth on CBS

Ethan played Officer Reese Chandler, a chatty Cathy of an officer who can't keep quiet.

"I got my Bachelors in criminal justice at John Jay [College of Criminal Justice] and then I went to the [police] academy where I got an award for excellence," he tells Elsbeth during their first meeting. "Did I mention that I do CrossFit?"

© CBS Ethan starred as Officer Reese Chandler in Elsbeth

Carrie also shared a series of behind the scenes pictures from the "very fun shoot," which saw her and the cast posing with big smiles on their faces.

Ethan, 32, won a Drama Desk Award and received a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical in 2018 for his work on the Spongebob Squarepants musical, but he found fame when he began dating Ariana after they fell in love on the set of Wicked.

© Getty Images for National Board Ethan and Ariana attend The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala

He had been married to wife Lilly, a clinical psychologist, for six years they were high school sweethearts and she moved to the UK in 2022 to support Ethan as he filmed Wicked.

They welcomed their son that same year but less than 12 months later they split and it emerged he had begun dating Ariana.

© Getty Images for Nickelodeon Ethan (R) and wife Lilly attend opening night of Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical in 2017

Elsbeth follows lawyer Elbseth Tascioni, a quirky but astute attorney who is now working with the NYPD to catch murderers utilizing her unique point of view, and Carrie's portrayal of the character has earned her rave reviews.

As well as the likes of Ethan, Keegan-Michael Key, Nathan Lane, Vanessa Williams and Stephen Moyer, Carrie's own husband Michsel Emerson also has a recurring role as Judge Milton Crawford, an adversary to lawyer Elsbeth.

"Listen, I don’t see him in my marriage," Carrie told Variety. "I had to get a part on the show just to see my own wife," Michael quipped.

"Since the show started airing, people have been asking, 'Who would be your ideal guest star? Who would you like on the show?' I said, 'Well, wouldn’t it be fun if my husband could be on the show?' It wasn’t like it was my idea — anyone would be lucky to have Michael come on their show — it was all about Jonathan Tolins, our showrunner, and Robert and Michelle King, the creators, to find the right role for him. And I think they found it," said Carrie of the decision.