Meet Elsbeth star Carrie Preston's famous 70-year-old husband

Carrie Preston, 57, is an Emmy winner and beloved actress for her work on True Blood and The Good Wife, and now she is winning hearts in the spin-off Elsbeth.

Elsbeth Tascioni is the quirky but astute attorney who is now working with the NYPD to catch murderers utilizing her unique point of view, and Carrie's portrayal of the character has earned her rave reviews.

But off-camera Carrie is also a devoted wife and mom; here is all we know about her marriage to husband Michael Emerson, 70.

Trailer for Elsbeth season one

How did Michael Emerson and Carrie Preston meet?

Carrie and Michael met in 1994 when they were both performing in the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery.

They were starring in a production of Hamlet; Carrie played Ophelia and Michael played Guildenstern.

© Carrie Preston Michael and Carrie in the early days of their romance

"I had a talent crush on him," she once said of those early days. "Within a month I was calling my mom saying, 'I met the man I’m going to marry.'"

They enjoyed a long-distance romance between New York and Alabama before they settled in NYC after getting married in 1998.

© Carrie Preston Michael and Carrie on their wedding day in 1998

Do Carrie Preston and her husband work together?

Over the years they have both appeared on each other's shows with Carrie appearing alongside Michael in Lost; he starred as Ben Linus in the show for four years.

She guest starred in episode 20 of season three, "The Man Behind the Curtain", appearing as Ben's mother Emily in flashback scenes.

© Carrie Preston Michael and Carrie on the set of Lost in 2006

In 2004 they also starred together in the comedy film Straight-Jacket and the 2008 feature film, Ready? OK! and Carrie had a recurring role in Person Of Interest as Michael's character Harold Finch's wife.

"We have to, because of work, spend a lot of time apart," Carrie told People in 2024.

"I think he and I, maybe more than some other couples who are together all the time, really appreciate the time that we do have together."

© CBS Michael as Judge Milton Crawford (R) on Elsbeth

Is Carrie Preston's husband in Elsbeth?

Yes Michael has a guest role in a season two episode that sees him playing Judge Milton Crawford, an adversary to lawyer Elsbeth.

"Listen, I don’t see him in my marriage," Carrie told Variety.

"I had to get a part on the show just to see my own wife," Michael added.

© CBS Carrie and Michael have often worked together over the years

"Since the show started airing, people have been asking, 'Who would be your ideal guest star? Who would you like on the show?' I said, 'Well, wouldn’t it be fun if my husband could be on the show?' It wasn’t like it was my idea — anyone would be lucky to have Michael come on their show — it was all about Jonathan Tolins, our showrunner, and Robert and Michelle King, the creators, to find the right role for him. And I think they found it," said Carrie.

How many times has Michael Emerson been married?

Michael was married previously, although rarely speaks about his first wife.

Do Carrie and Michael have any children?

It is thought that Carrie has three children with Michael; Coby, Lisa, and Mikey.