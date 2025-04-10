The Rookie star Nathan Fillion's early break was alongside Ryan Reynolds in this forgotten comedy

Born in 1971, Nathan Fillion has been working since the mid-1990s and is known for his work in cult series Firefly and network hit The Rookie.

But did you know the 53-year-old got his big success alongside Ryan Reynolds?

Nathan Fillion (C) and Ryan Reynolds (R) sit on a sofa in still from Two Guys And A Girl

After working across several theatre productions, he moved to New York City in 1994 where he acted in the soap opera One Life to Live as Joey Buchanan, for which he was nominated in 1996 for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series.

He worked on the soap for a few years until he moved to Los Angeles in 1997 where he was cast as Johnny Donnelly in comedy Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place, alongside fellow Canadian actor Ryan.

Nathan (R) and Ryan sit on a sofa in still from Two Guys And A Girl

The mid-season show only ran for 13 episodes in its first season but it became a surprise hit, and aired for four seasons before ending on May 16, 2001.

Originally based on the life of its creator, Rick Wiener, the show followed Ryan Reynolds as Michael Leslie "Berg" Bergen, Richard Ruccolo as Peter "Pete" Dunville, and Traylor Howard as Sharon Carter, three friends who met at Tufts University in Boston and were going through life together living above and working at a pizzeria.

Two Guys, A Girl And A Pizza Place was later known as Two Guys and A Girl

Nathan joined the series in the second season as Sharon's love interest, and he became a recurring character, with Johnny and Sharon later getting married as the series progressed and stepped away from the pizzeria.

The show ended in 2001 but Nathan and Ryan remained friends; in 2022 Deadpool star Ryan told Inverse: "Even yesterday I spoke with Nathan Fillion and Traylor Howard."

"I would do that in a heartbeat", Ryan said when asked about a reunion. "That was one of the best jobs I've ever had in my life. Truly. I mean it. I loved every second of it."

© FilmMagic Ryan (L) and Nathan attend the ceremony honoring actor Ryan Reynolds in 2016

Ryan and Nathan's close bond has remained solid throughout the years, with The Rookie star appearing at the celebration for his dear friend Ryan's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and giving a speech in honor of Ryan at the American Cinematheque Awards in 2022.

They have a similar sense of humor, which was on display when Nathan lovingly roasted Ryan during the speech, joking about how Ryan "taught a nation how to laugh" with the maligned 2011 release of Green Lantern.

Nathan Fillion and Ryan Reynolds star in a clip from Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place

"Ryan's life is an embarrassment of blessings, and I genuinely hope he continues to embarrass himself for years to come," he continued to quip. "Ryan, I am very, very grateful to be here. I consider myself fortunate to bear witness to your brilliant journey. Honestly, my friend, it's well deserved."

Nathan will next be seen on the big screen taking in the role of Green Lantern in the new Superman film.