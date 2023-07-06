All you need to know about Hallmark's When Calls The Heart season 10

Catch up on the series on Hallmark before it returns to screens

Good news for fans of Hallmark's When Calls The Heart – season 10 is out very soon! The hit drama will return on July 30 on Hallmark Channel, and lead actress Erin Krawow has already promised fans a season "of beautiful moments and exciting twists and turns".

Here is all you need to know about season 10…

When Calls The Heart season 10 trailer

What kind of show is When Calls the Heart?

When Calls The Heart is a family drama series based on Janette Oke's book of the same name. It is known for its feel good stories and keeps family at the heart of the show. It follows Elizabeth Thatcher, a young teacher who is used to her life in high society.

But when she receives her first assignment in Coal Valley (later renamed Hope Valley), a small town in Western Canada, she is thrown into a whole new world when she is the out one out.

© Hallmark Erin Krakow in When Calls The Heart

What time period is When Calls the Heart set in?

When Calls The Heart is set in the early 1900s.

Is When Calls the Heart coming back in 2023?

Yes! When Calls The Heart season 10 will return on Sunday July 30 2023 on Hallmark. It's been a long wait for fans as season nine ended in May 2022.

Will Jack come back to When Calls the Heart?

© Hallmark Daniel Lessig as Jack Thornton in When Calls The Heart

Sadly, Jack was killed off in season five. Daniel Lessig, who played the Mountie Jack Thornton, asked to be written off the show when he decided it was time to move on. In the show, Jack was killed off screen during training camp, only weeks after their wedding. Elizabeth later discovered she was pregnant, and welcomed a son named Jack Jr.

Daniel made a return in the Christmas special that year, appearing to Abigail Stanton (Lori Loughlin) and asking her to pass on a message to his grieving wife. "Will you let her know that I am happy that she is moving on with her life? And let her know that she is doing a fine job with little Jack, and I cannot be more proud of both of them," he said.

Do Elizabeth and Jack marry on When Calls the Heart?

Yes they married in season five after he returned from the Northern Territories. However after his death Elizabeth began to move on and had a flirtation with businessman Lucas Bouchard and Mountie Nathan Grant.

At the end of season nine she accepted Lucas's proposal.

© Hallmark Elizabeth and Lucas in When Calls The Heart

Where can I watch season 10 When Calls the Heart?

On the Hallmark Channel on Sunday July 30 2023. Hallmark Channel is available on cable, and all streaming devices including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

How many episodes will season 10 be of When Calls the Heart?

There will be 12 episodes.

© Hallmark Lori Loughlin and Daniel Lessig are no longer on When Calls The Heart

What have the cast of When Calls The Heart said about season 10?

Erin Krakow stars as Elizabeth and she said: “I am thrilled that When Calls The Heart is coming back for a 10th season. With our amazing cast, crew, and talented writers, we can look forward to more adventures, laughs, tears, and stories of romance throughout the community of Hope Valley. We are so excited for all the viewers, especially the Hearties, to continue this journey with us!"

"I'm feeling very grateful. I'm really happy. I'm very proud, excited to get to spend more time in Hope Valley with all of these people I really care about and it's just mind-blowing to think about a decade of When Calls the Heart. It's really pretty amazing. I'm really happy," she added.

Who stars in When Calls The Heart?

Erin Krakow as Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton

Martin Cummins as Henry Gowen

Jack Wagner as Bill Avery

Pascale Hutton as Rosemary LeVeaux Coulter

Kavan Smith as Leland Coulter

Andrea Brooks as Faith Carter

Chris McNally as Lucas Bouchard

Kevin McGarry as Nathan Grant

Viv Leacock as Joseph Canfield