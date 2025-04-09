BBC's hidden gem returning for season 3 – and fans are buzzing

Colin From Accounts has emerged as a top-tier comedy. Hailed as one of the 'best shows ever', the Australian series, penned by real-life couple Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, has just received the go-ahead for a third season.

Confirming the news, Patrick and Harriet issued a joint Instagram post. Alongside a carousel of snaps from a hilarious brainstorming session, they quipped: "It's officially green lit, so now we just have to write it. Shouldn't be too difficult. Got some pretty solid starting points."

Among the comments, fans congratulated Patrick and Harriet on the dramedy's renewal. "Wow! That's a lot of ground to cover in Season 3!!! Can't wait to see it all come together. Love ya work," wrote one.

"YES!!! Congrats! Well deserved. The first 2 seasons were absolutely amazing," noted a second. Meanwhile, a third raved: "Oh my god I'm so happy!!! My favourite show."

© Joel Pratley Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer as Gordon and Ashley

What can fans expect from season three?

Currently, details surrounding the third instalment are limited. Given that the season two finale ended with Gordon proposing to Ashley, however, co-writers Patrick and Harriet will need to address that cliffhanger moment.

Back in September, the duo spoke about Gordon's impromptu proposal and how it might affect the couple. "We liked that it could be something they get through and just another like, 'that was messy.' Or maybe it's seismic," Harriet told Variety. "Maybe they don't get over it, and then there's an opportunity to find each other again."

Regardless of the outcome, Harriet and Patrick were determined to set up a third season. "We wrote that ending partly because it amused us and partly to force their hand out," she added.

Quizzed about their plans for season three, Harriet also teased some ideas in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "We know that we want to just keep exploring falling in love and getting in your own way, and the messiness that are modern-day relationships," she mused.

© Paramount+/Joel Pratley Season three will explore the aftermath of Gordon's proposal from the season two finale

"So that's all we know. We don't think we're necessarily going to just jump way forward into a domestic bliss situation. I feel like there's more to be mined before that, but we're not sure. We might do a time jump, or we might go straight on."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Have you caught up with season two of Colin From Accounts?

Set in Sydney, Colin from Accounts follows Gordon and Ashley – two total strangers who are brought together when they accidentally injure a border terrier named Colin. After deciding to live together and care for Colin, the unlikely duo embark on a relationship while navigating everything from familial issues to career decisions and friendships.