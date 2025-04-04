6 Holliday Grainger TV shows you're going to be obsessed with if you enjoy Cormoran Strike 

Holliday Grainger is our favourite actress of the moment, with the star recently enjoying some major blockbuster roles as well as appearing as private investigator Robin Ellacott in the hit BBC show Strike.

If you're a big fan of the star, we have some amazing films and TV shows that you have to add to your must-watch list!

© Showtime/Everett/Shutterstock The Borgias - Paramount+ Starring as the daughter of the Pope, the beautiful and mischevious Lucrezia, Holliday dazzles as the young member of Italy's most powerful family as she must turn being used as a political pawn into her own advantage - all while a forbidden desire towards her older brother Cesare simmers under the surface.

© Tv/Storyline/Kobal/Shutterstock Bonnie & Clyde - Prime Video Holliday stars as Bonnie in this stylish series, which follows the crime spree of the couple during the Great Depression across America. If for nothing else, you simply must watch for Holliday's simply sensational costumes.

© Serena Cullen Prods/Shutterstock Lady Chatterley's Lover - Prime Video Frustrated while trapped in a loveless marriage with her baronet husband, who returns paralysed and depressed from the war, Constance finds herself drawn to their gamekeeper Oliver Mellors (Richard Madden), with the pair embarking on a passionate affair. As the adaptation of a very raunchy novel for its time, the show also looks at themes of class, love and desire.

© Matt Squire/Disney+ The Stolen Girl - Disney+ Starring the actress alongside One Day's Ambika Mod, the story follows the disappearance of a little girl who goes missing during a sleepover, only for her parents to discover that she has been kidnapped by Holliday's character, Rebecca - but why? This is a huge role change for Holliday - and we can't wait to watch.

© BBC The Capture - BBC iPlayer The actress stars as a detective who stumbles upon a huge conspiracy after a British soldier is accused of a murder, with CCTV evidence to prove it. However, he has an ironclad alibi - so how could he have been two places at once? The story leads into a dystopian conspiracy of video evidence tampering and deepfake technology - and Holliday is a hugely watchable lead - so much so that the show is set to return for a third season!