6 Holliday Grainger TV shows that you will love if you enjoy Cormoran Strike
6 Holliday Grainger TV shows that you will love if you enjoy Cormoran Strike
Holliday Grainger in roles as Lucrezia Borgia, Robin Ellacott and Rachel in The Stolen Girl

6 Holliday Grainger TV shows you're going to be obsessed with if you enjoy Cormoran Strike 

From BBC dramas to the latest sci-fi blockbuster opposite Robert Pattinson, check out our top picks…

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Holliday Grainger is our favourite actress of the moment, with the star recently enjoying some major blockbuster roles as well as appearing as private investigator Robin Ellacott in the hit BBC show Strike. 

If you're a big fan of the star, we have some amazing films and TV shows that you have to add to your must-watch list!

Holliday Grainger in The Borgias© Showtime/Everett/Shutterstock

The Borgias - Paramount+

Starring as the daughter of the Pope, the beautiful and mischevious Lucrezia, Holliday dazzles as the young member of Italy's most powerful family as she must turn being used as a political pawn into her own advantage - all while a forbidden desire towards her older brother Cesare simmers under the surface. 

Emile Hirsch and Holliday Grainger in 2013's Bonnie and Clyde© Tv/Storyline/Kobal/Shutterstock

Bonnie & Clyde - Prime Video

Holliday stars as Bonnie in this stylish series, which follows the crime spree of the couple during the Great Depression across America. If for nothing else, you simply must watch for Holliday's simply sensational costumes.

Richard Madden and Holliday Grainger in Lady Chatterley's Lover© Serena Cullen Prods/Shutterstock

Lady Chatterley's Lover - Prime Video

Frustrated while trapped in a loveless marriage with her baronet husband, who returns paralysed and depressed from the war, Constance finds herself drawn to their gamekeeper Oliver Mellors (Richard Madden), with the pair embarking on a passionate affair. As the adaptation of a very raunchy novel for its time, the show also looks at themes of class, love and desire.

blonde mum stroking child's hair sitting on sofa© Matt Squire/Disney+

The Stolen Girl - Disney+

Starring the actress alongside One Day's Ambika Mod, the story follows the disappearance of a little girl who goes missing during a sleepover, only for her parents to discover that she has been kidnapped by Holliday's character, Rebecca - but why? This is a huge role change for Holliday - and we can't wait to watch.

The Capture is a hit BBC thriller that's returning after a 3 year gap© BBC

The Capture - BBC iPlayer

The actress stars as a detective who stumbles upon a huge conspiracy after a British soldier is accused of a murder, with CCTV evidence to prove it. 

However, he has an ironclad alibi - so how could he have been two places at once? The story leads into a dystopian conspiracy of video evidence tampering and deepfake technology - and Holliday is a hugely watchable lead - so much so that the show is set to return for a third season!

Holliday Grainger in Patrick Melrose© Justin Downing/SHOWTIME

Patrick Melrose - Sky/NOW

This memorable and haunting series stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the charming but utterly self-destructive Patrick Melrose, an aristocrat struggling to come to terms with his childhood trauma caused by his abusive father, with each episode focusing on a different period of his life. 

In the show, Holliday plays Bridget Watson Scott, a social climber determined to marry wealthy.

