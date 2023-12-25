Doctor Who: here’s how and why each Doctor and companion left the show

The Ninth Doctor bid farewell after just one season after he saves Rose’s life. His companion absorbs all of the energy from the Time Vortex, and the Doctor takes it from her and dies instead. His iconic parting words? "You were fantastic, absolutely fantastic. And you know what? So was I."

In real life, Christopher famously struggled on the set of Doctor Who, and clashed with Russell T. Davies as well as members of the production team. In 2010, he told the Evening Standard that he "didn't enjoy the environment and the culture that we, the cast and crew, had to work in".

In 2018, he told Radio Times: "My relationship with my three immediate superiors – the showrunner, the producer and co-producer – broke down irreparably during the first block of filming and it never recovered. They lost trust in me, and I lost faith and trust and belief in them." Despite that, he said that he is "very proud" of the show.