Dylan Dreyer took the plunge on live TV and we almost missed her make a splash

Cannonball! Dylan Dreyer showed off her fun-loving personality on Today last week when she jumped into a swimming pool on live TV, much to the delight of onlookers.

The meteorologist was hosting the show from a cruise ship in Miami along with Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

During a poolside segment, where the cruise ship revelers were cheering for the anchors, Craig turned to Dylan and said: "Do you know what would make this even better?" To which she asked: "What Craig?" and he responded: "A Dylan Dreyer jump."

© NBC Dylan was hosting in Miami with Al and Craig

She quipped: "In the pool?" and when Craig confirmed that was what he was hoping for, Dylan passed her mic to the crew and swiftly walked over to the edge of the pool and jumped fully clothed into the water.

Her co-anchors clearly didn't believed the mom-of-three would complete her mission and yelled "that's tremendous," when she emerged from the pool.

Dylan shared photos of her antics on Instagram and thanked the photographer for capturing the playful moment.

The trio appeared to have great fun hosting from the sun-filled location away from Studio 1A.

However, it almost didn't happen as Al and Craig were severely delayed getting to Miami from New York.

Dylan enjoyed the venture away from New York

Dylan made it in plenty of time, however, and revealed why!

"Craig and I actually got delayed coming down here because of these thunderstorms in Miami. Dylan was actually already here..." Al said when they team were eventually reunited. "They don't let us fly together just incase this happens," Dylan added laughing, as Al teased: "No, I think they just didn't book it well."

© NBC The team were separated due to a travel hiccup

Al and Craig then had to drive in a car for two and a half hours to get on a new flight which had been diverted.

They hosted from the MSC World America state-of-the-art cruise ship which was built in Saint Nazaire, France.

© NBC Willie filled in while Craig was in Florida

It set sail from Miami this month and boasts 19 dining venues including the only Eataly at sea - as well as a spa, swimming pool, a yacht club and plenty of shops too. There is a multi-level play area for children and teens, and a promenade with panoramic sea views offering pop-up events and light shows each night.

During their absence, Savannah Guthrie held down the fort in the Big Apple with Willie Geist as the stand in on the main Today show.

Dylan has spent a lot of time away from her family in New York this year due to various assignments, but she's now been reunited with her three boys and her husband Brian Fichera.