Stranger Things 2025 return: season five details revealed

Stranger Things has finally completed filming season five, which will be the final episode of the show, eight years after it debuted back in 2016. The show was a roaring success for Netflix and has now even resulted in a theatre show, The First Shadow.

With the return of Hawkins, Indiana so close that we can almost smell Karen Wheeler's cooking, here's what we know about the show's return…

Will it definitely be out in 2025?

The production on the final Stranger Things was certainly a troubled one, with the production going on pause during the SAG-AFTRA Writer's Strike. As such, it has now been three years since season four, and fans are fairly impatient for the final instalment.

© Courtesy of Netflix The final season is expected to air in 2025

However, filming officially concluded in December 2024, and while a date for 2025 has yet to be confirmed, it would be reasonable to suggest that with post-production, we could be looking at a late 2025 release date. If not, then it would almost certainly land on Netflix in 2026.

What will happen in season five?

Warning, spoilers for season four for those who still need to watch! Season four saw the gang face Vecna, the biggest villain of the Upside Down. While trying to defeat him, he badly hurts Max, leaving her grievously injured and in a coma. Meanwhile, Vecna begins to unleash havoc on Hawkins, with Will sensing that he is still alive, as it appears that he has found a way to escape the Upside Down.

© Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Cara Buono, Joe Keery, Amybeth McNulty, Charlie Heaton, Brett Gelman, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Jamie Campbell Bower, Priah Ferguson, Linda Hamilton, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Ross Duffer, Matt Duffer, Finn Wolfhard, and Sadie Sink at the final script reading

As such, season five will most likely be focused on destroying Vecna and shutting the Upside Down once and for all - while also answering plenty of mysteries surrounding it like time is frozen in the parallel universe on the day that Will disappeared, if Eddie returns in some form or another or if Will's connection to the other world will finally be severed.

What have the cast said?

Speaking about the ending on the show, Finn Wolfhard has alluded to his reaction to his character's ending, telling People: "I was so happy with his ending, and I don’t know, I was satisfied, but I was also very confused and sad, but also very happy… It didn't really start to go into focus until the next day. It was like an emotional hangover. But it ended really well, and I just have such positive things to say about everyone. The cast all stayed for the last day; we were all there together. It was really great to be around each other."

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown shares emotional goodbye to Stranger Things

Upon the conclusion of filming, creators Matt and Ross Duffer and executive producer and director Shawn Levy added: "We’ve been telling this story for nearly a decade now. Many of our cast members joined us when they were kids, just ten or eleven years old. It wasn’t just a show for them — it was a defining part of their childhood. They’ve grown up before our eyes, becoming more than actors—they’ve become family.

© Courtesy of Netflix Sadie Sink plays Max Mayfield

"But it’s not just the cast we consider family. Our crew — many of whom have been with us from the very beginning — holds a special place in our hearts. Their dedication and passion have been the backbone of this journey. Everyone involved was determined to bring this story to a satisfying conclusion. They poured their hearts and souls into it, and we couldn’t be more proud of what they’ve accomplished. We can’t wait to share it with you all next year. Until then — over and out."

What are the episode titles?

We might not have a premiere date, but we do have some titles! It has been confirmed that the eight episodes, in order, will be titled: The Crawl, The Vanishing Of…, The Turnbox Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, The Bridge and The Rightside Up.

© Courtesy of Netflix Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

What is The First Shadow?

The new Netflix film goes behind the scenes of the hit production The First Shadow, which is based on the 'adults' of the Stranger Things universe as teenagers - including Joyce and Chief Hopper. Called "ambitious" and "boundary-pushing", the film reveals how the incredible show was made - and is making us all the more excited for season 5!