Netflix announces 'twisty' new drama that fans already 'can't wait' to watch

Netflix announces 'twisty' new drama that fans are already predicting will be the biggest show of 2025
Jake Weary as Cane Buckley, Danielle Campbell as Peyton, Melissa Benoist as Bree Buckley in The Waterfront© DANA HAWLEY/NETFLIX

The Netflix drama has an all-star cast

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
8 minutes ago
Netflix has confirmed that a "twisty" new drama will be coming to the streaming platform in June 2025 - and it already looks absolutely amazing. 

The Waterfront is set to be inspired by true events, and follows the "flawed" Buckley family, who attempt to retain control of their crumbling fishing empire in North Carolina by resorting to increasingly dangerous means. 

Jake Weary as Cane Buckley, Rafael Silva as Shawn West in The Waterfront© COURTESY OF NETFLIX
Jake Weary as Cane Buckley, Rafael Silva as Shawn West in The Waterfront

The show is set to star Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist alongside 911: Lone Star actor Rafael L. Silva, Mindhunter's Holt McCallany, Coyote Ugly actress Maria Bello and It Follows actor Jake Weary. Posting about the new role, Rafael shared a snap of the casting announcement on Instagram to the delight of his fans, writing: "Thank you God. Humbled & honored." 

What is it about? 

The synopsis for the new show reads: "For decades, the Buckley family has ruled Havenport, North Carolina, dominating everything from the local fishing industry to the town’s restaurant scene. 

Maria Bello as Belle Buckley in The Waterfront© DANA HAWLEY/NETFLIX
Maria Bello as Belle Buckley in The Waterfront

"But their fishing empire has started to crumble as patriarch Harlan Buckley recovers from two heart attacks, and his wife Belle and son Cane venture into the deep end to keep the family businesses afloat.

"As their attempts spiral out of control and into treacherous waters, Harlan steps back in to take command. Facing her own demons, Buckley's daughter Bree — an addict in recovery who’s lost custody of her son — finds herself entangled in a complicated relationship that could threaten the family’s future forever… The twisty drama plays out over eight episodes that are as much about family dynamics as they are about the lengths people will go to when their legacy is on the line." 

When is it out? 

Viewers won't have long to wait as the show lands on Netflix on 18 June. 

Jake Weary as Cane Buckley, Melissa Benoist as Bree Buckley in The Waterfront© DANA HAWLEY/NETFLIX
Jake Weary as Cane Buckley, Melissa Benoist as Bree Buckley in The Waterfront

What are fans saying? 

Excited viewers have already taken to X to discuss the upcoming series, with one posting: "MARK YOUR CALENDARS EVERYONE #TheWaterfront," while another person posted: "Can’t wait to meet Rafa's new Character Shawn Wilson in June in #TheWaterfront on #Netflix. Rafael Silva is extremely talented and I can’t wait for more people to see it and his fan base to grow all though most of us don’t wanna share him from the Lonestar fandom but we will." 

10 most successful Netflix films

dont look up jlaw

1. Red Notice  –  230,900,000 (views worldwide)

In a globetrotting adventure, FBI agent (Dwyane Johnson) is trying to catch the world's most wanted art thief and reluctantly teams up with a rival thief (Ryan Reynolds) to find them. 

2. Don't Look Up  – 171,400,000 

Two low-level scientists (Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio) attempt to warn humanity about an approaching comet in this dystopian spoof about climate politics.

3. Carry-On  – 166,300,000 

A mysterious traveller (Jason Bateman) coerces Ethan, a young TSA officer (Taron Egerton), to smuggle a dangerous package onboard a flight.

4. The Adam Project  – 157,600,000 

In 2050, fighter pilot Adam (Ryan Reynolds) time travels back to 2022 where he encounters his 12-year-old self with an important mission in store. 

5. Bird Box  –  157,400,000 views 

In a world where looking at deadly forces costs people their lives, Malorie Hayes (Sandra Bullock) and her kids must flee to safety without removing their blindfolds. 

6. Leave The World Behind  – 143,400,000 

Amanda Sandford (Julia Roberts) arranges a luxury family getaway which takes an unsettling turn when a cyber attack occurs and two mysterious strangers appear at the door.

7. The Grey Man – 139,300,000 

After discovering dark secrets about the agency, a CIA agent (Ryan Gosling) is forced to go on the run with a sociopathic agent on his tail. 

8. Damsel  138,000,000 

Damsel in distress Elodie (Millie Bobby Brown) marries a prince, only to discover she is a sacrifice to pay off the royal family's debts. 

9. We Can Be Heroes – 137,300,000 views 

In a superhero adventure, Missy and other heroic children work together to save their parents from alien captivity 

10. The Mother – 136,400,000 views 

A dangerous on-the-run assassin (Jennifer Lopez) comes out of hiding to protect her teenage daughter whom she gave up years earlier. 

