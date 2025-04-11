Netflix announces 'twisty' new drama that fans already 'can't wait' to watch

Netflix has confirmed that a "twisty" new drama will be coming to the streaming platform in June 2025 - and it already looks absolutely amazing.

The Waterfront is set to be inspired by true events, and follows the "flawed" Buckley family, who attempt to retain control of their crumbling fishing empire in North Carolina by resorting to increasingly dangerous means.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Jake Weary as Cane Buckley, Rafael Silva as Shawn West in The Waterfront

The show is set to star Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist alongside 911: Lone Star actor Rafael L. Silva, Mindhunter's Holt McCallany, Coyote Ugly actress Maria Bello and It Follows actor Jake Weary. Posting about the new role, Rafael shared a snap of the casting announcement on Instagram to the delight of his fans, writing: "Thank you God. Humbled & honored."

What is it about?

The synopsis for the new show reads: "For decades, the Buckley family has ruled Havenport, North Carolina, dominating everything from the local fishing industry to the town’s restaurant scene.

© DANA HAWLEY/NETFLIX Maria Bello as Belle Buckley in The Waterfront

"But their fishing empire has started to crumble as patriarch Harlan Buckley recovers from two heart attacks, and his wife Belle and son Cane venture into the deep end to keep the family businesses afloat.

"As their attempts spiral out of control and into treacherous waters, Harlan steps back in to take command. Facing her own demons, Buckley's daughter Bree — an addict in recovery who’s lost custody of her son — finds herself entangled in a complicated relationship that could threaten the family’s future forever… The twisty drama plays out over eight episodes that are as much about family dynamics as they are about the lengths people will go to when their legacy is on the line."

When is it out?

Viewers won't have long to wait as the show lands on Netflix on 18 June.

© DANA HAWLEY/NETFLIX Jake Weary as Cane Buckley, Melissa Benoist as Bree Buckley in The Waterfront

What are fans saying?

Excited viewers have already taken to X to discuss the upcoming series, with one posting: "MARK YOUR CALENDARS EVERYONE #TheWaterfront," while another person posted: "Can’t wait to meet Rafa's new Character Shawn Wilson in June in #TheWaterfront on #Netflix. Rafael Silva is extremely talented and I can’t wait for more people to see it and his fan base to grow all though most of us don’t wanna share him from the Lonestar fandom but we will."