Out There viewers make same complaint about Martin Clunes thriller

ITV's new thriller Out There made its anticipated debut on Sunday night and while many fans loved the opening episode, others were left wondering whether to tune into the second instalment.

The six-parter stars Martin Clunes as Monmouthshire farmer Nathan Williams, whose son becomes entangled in a dangerous county lines drug-dealing gang when he's pressured to look after a supply of cannabis.

WATCH: Martin Clunes stars in the trailer for Out There

Although many viewers praised the season premiere, others found it a little hard to get into. Taking to social media, one person penned: "#OutThere this is proving hard to become invested in I can't see myself watching the other episodes," while another added: "Can't really get into this... looked good but a slow burner maybe??"

A third viewer penned: "I'm not sure I'm going back for ep 2 #OutThere," while another asked: "Can't get into this…will it get better?"

© ITV The series follows a farmer confronted with dark forces seeping into his rural community

Other viewers were quick to defend the show, saying "slow burn" dramas are worth watching. One person wrote: "#outthere people are so desperate for everything to go go go from the off. Slow burners always work out better," while another added: "Gets better just watched the 2nd ep on ITVX."

So, is the drama worth thriller worth sticking with?

The reviews for the thriller have been mostly positive, with both The Guardian and The Telegraph awarding the series four stars. Plus, while it's true the series is a slow burn, the drama ramps up as the episodes continue.

© ITV Martin Clunes stars as Nathan Williams

On social media, one fan who binge-watched all six episodes hailed the series as "brilliant", writing: "Been binge-watching #OutThere with Martin Clunes on ITV1. Bloody hell! Brilliant!"

For those yet to tune into the show, it centres around county lines drug dealing and a father who will go to any lengths to protect his son.

The synopsis teases: "The drama will depict the stealthy and surreptitious invasion of the land our farmer cherishes with devastating consequences as his livelihood, homestead and family life are threatened by local county lines drugs dealers who are essentially urban gangs using the British countryside as a field of operations and moving drugs and money between their inner-city hubs and provincial areas."

© Warren Orchard Louis Ashbourne Serkis plays Johnny

Martin stars as farmer Nathan Williams, who is a single parent to teenager Johnny (Louis Ashbourne Serkis) following the death of his wife, Sabine, two years earlier.

"Nathan is uniquely placed and possesses enough pent-up energy to take on the gangs that threaten to engulf his son," reads the synopsis.

"Consequently, he embarks on a personal journey that will take him ever further out of his comfort zone into a dark alternative world as he fights to protect his family, his homestead and his legacy. He’s missed all the clues that the country idyll around him has been fatally compromised, contaminated by waves of criminality spreading and mutating virus-like from the city."

© Warren Orchard Gerran Howell plays local drug dealer Rhys

It continues: "Now Nathan must accept that the rustic atmosphere of his childhood is long gone, replaced by something altogether more perilous. And the only way for Nathan to survive in this brave new world is to learn the rules and fight back."

Out There continues on Monday 20 January at 9pm on ITV.