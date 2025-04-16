And Just Like That season 3 trailer leaves fans with major disagreement 

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Fans have major disagreement over new And Just Like That season 3 trailer
The show follows Carrie, Charlotte and Samantha's latest adventures in New York City

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
16 minutes ago
And Just Like That is returning for a third season, and the new trailer starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon has finally landed - sparking an intense debate with fans over an element of the show. 

Taking to social media, one person posted: "Man, I wish the behind the scenes drama with Kim Catrall was resolved. I dream of seeing all four SATC OGs back together!" Another person added: "Pay Kim a billion dollars to come back as Samantha and save this show." 

And Just Like That returns for season 3© Craig Blankenhorn
And Just Like That returns for season 3

However, another person passionately defended the new character Seema. writing: "Seema is the new Samantha, and people need to get over it. Seema makes a great Samantha because she is a worldly woman who lives life on her own terms. The absence of Samantha from the show is something fans will have to accept." Are you excited for the show? It will be back on our screens on 29 May on Max, or Sky in the UK. 

