 7 of the best shows to watch on Hulu this April

With Hulu owned by the Walt Disney Company, it's no surprise that the streaming service is filled to the brim with some of the best TV shows available right now and with the option to add on live TV, HBO Max, and FX.

But what should you be spending your precious time watching?

I am a professional TV watcher, and here are 7 picks to dig into this April.

Paradise I was late to the Paradise buzz and if you are as well, this is your sign to finally hit play. A science-fiction thriller set in a very near future, Sterling K. Brown stars as a Secret Service agent Xavier Collins who finds himself investigating the murder of a former President, Cal Bradford, in the seemingly idyllic, yet artificial, underground bunker community they live in. The series flips back and forth between life above ground and life underground after a catastrophic environmental event, and delves into the complicated relationship between Xavier and Cal, as Xavier uncovers a shocking conspiracy. Season one ended with Xavier making big moves that will change the future of Paradise forever, and thankfully the show will return for a second season.

Trailer for Paradise with Sterling K. Brown

© Disney High Potential The ABC series High Potential recently concluded its first season and proved itself to be a huge hit. Kaitlin Olson stars as mom-of-three Morgan Gillory, a woman who has an exceptional mind but who is constantly underestimated. Whip smart with heart, High Potential follows Morgan as she becomes a consultant for the Los Angeles police department after she helps to solve an unsolvable crime during her cleaning shift at the station. Through word of mouth High Potential grew bigger audiences each week, but left audiences on a major cliffhanger. Luckily, ABC has renewed the show for season two, and the writers are already working on the new episodes, so we hope for a September 2025 release.

The Last of Us Available on Hulu with a Max add-on, season two of The Last Of Us is finally back – and life in America post the zombie apocalypse is not any easier for Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). Set five years after we left them at the end of season one, the first episode of season two reintroduced Ellie, now 19, and Joel, who are living in Jackson, Wyoming, but have become increasingly estranged as Joel continues to hide his lie from season one. Hunting Joel, however, is Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) and her Fireflies gang, the remaining survivors of the community Joel slaughtered when he realized that they were planning to kill Ellie for her brain, which has had Cordyceps growing in it since birth, giving her immunity from the infected. Season one won SAG Awards and was nominated for multiple Emmys, so now is the time to catch up on The Last of Us as we enter Emmys season.



Sneek peak at The Last of Us season 2

The English Teacher FX sitcom English Teacher was a sleeper hit, telling the story of millennial gay teacher Evan Marquez who finds himself at the intersection of professional, political, and personal aspects of working at a high school with Gen Z students. Unafraid to be politically incorrect, oftentimes to show the absurdity of how different generations react, the show has been renewed for a second season.



© Getty Images Abbott Elementary Four seasons in Abbott Elementary never fails to put a smile on my face. A mockumentary style format, the sitcom follows five teachers in the underfunded Philadelphia school system doing their best with the limited resources available. The Quinta Brunson-created show has won four Emmys and three Golden Globes, and the season four finale airs on ABC and Hulu + Live on April 16.



The Handmaid's Tale Season six of The Handmaid's Tale will be the final one for this long-running series based on Margaret Atwood's once-dystopian novel. The final episodes promise to answer long held questions, including what happened to June and Serena after the season five finale, and if June will finally be reunited with Hannah. Plus, what will happen to Gilead? The Handmaid's Tale has been a tough watch this past decade, as the world's politics have slowly moved further towards a real-life Gilead so I hope the series will end on a positive note for women everywhere.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition The iconic home makeover show Extreme Makover: Home Edition is back with its own makeover, now fronted by The Home Edit's Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, and assisted by a team of builders and contractors who expertly reconfigure the homes based on each family's lifestyle and needs. Together with the families, the pair use their world-renowned organizational expertise to thoughtfully design the interiors in ways that can transform lives inside the home and out.



How to get Hulu?

Hulu is available on through a web browser on your computer, or by using the Hulu app on various devices.

Hulu's basic ad-supported plan costs $7.99 a month (or $79.99 a year), while its ad-free option is $17.99 a month.

You can add Live TV to your plan with an ad-supported bundle including Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for $76.99 a month, or go ad-free for $89.99 a month.

You can also stream Hulu with ads with the Disney+ and Max bundle for $16.99 or ad-free for $29.99