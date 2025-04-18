The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood shares Robbie Williams' candid post about 'panic' and 'discomfort'

Aimee Lou Wood has shared a post from Robbie Williams where he wrote candidly about the nature of fame, and how he finds it uncomfortable when people come to him wanting a selfie, reminding his followers that celebrities are also just people who might be having a bad day when you try to meet them.
The White Lotus star, who recently was inundated with support after speaking out about a "mean" SNL sketch mocking her appearance in the hit HBO show, clearly resonated with the Rock DJ's message, and shared it on her Instagram stories, adding a heart emoji to his name and pointing out that the pair share Aquarius with a Scorpio moon star signs.
She shared the section of the post that read: "Now listen - if we cross paths in the wild and you are a fan of me, I want you to tell me. That means a lot. I'll make time. I've got gratitude for that. It warms my heart when I feel I've warmed yours. But here's an open question: Do you think there should be a limit to how many people can access you in a day? Is there a number that's too much? Or is it infinite - as many as there are, that's how many you should serve?"
He went on to explain that he wasn't complaining, but wanted to share the context of how many people approach him. He added: "Every interaction - with strangers or even people I know well - fills me with discomfort. I mask it well. But social interaction still frightens me. So much so, I didn't go out for years. I had to relearn how to interact. And I had to do it without drugs or drink. I used to find it impossible. Now I'm... ok-ish. "But still crawling inside. Every time a stranger approaches - and they are strangers - I panic. "Notice how, when there's a bad interaction with a celebrity, the blame always lands on the celeb? Never the person who approached them, or how they did? That's odd. Because let me tell you - I've dealt with every type."
The singer then reminded his followers that you never know what he might be going through, adding: " We're the same ratio of good and bad as wherever you work. Look around you - some people are just [expletives]. What I am saying is: let people be people. Humans, struggling - like we all are - in one way or another."
Robbie was met with floods of support, as several stars commented to share their own experiences. Amy Macdonald wrote: "Someone asked me for a photo once when I was at the vet crying because my dog had just been put to sleep. I was crying in the photo because I felt I couldn’t say no, for all the reasons you’ve mentioned here."
Paris Hilton added: "This made me cry, love you bro, thank you for being vulnerable and saying how you feel," while Claire Richards from the band Steps posted: "Thank you for writing this, it’s all so true and so well written. From someone that feels the same most of the time I really appreciate your voice."