The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood shares Robbie Williams' candid post about 'panic' and 'discomfort'

Aimee Lou Wood has shared a post from Robbie Williams where he wrote candidly about the nature of fame, and how he finds it uncomfortable when people come to him wanting a selfie, reminding his followers that celebrities are also just people who might be having a bad day when you try to meet them.

The White Lotus star, who recently was inundated with support after speaking out about a "mean" SNL sketch mocking her appearance in the hit HBO show, clearly resonated with the Rock DJ's message, and shared it on her Instagram stories, adding a heart emoji to his name and pointing out that the pair share Aquarius with a Scorpio moon star signs.

Robbie William shared a candid post

She shared the section of the post that read: "Now listen - if we cross paths in the wild and you are a fan of me, I want you to tell me. That means a lot. I'll make time. I've got gratitude for that. It warms my heart when I feel I've warmed yours. But here's an open question: Do you think there should be a limit to how many people can access you in a day? Is there a number that's too much? Or is it infinite - as many as there are, that's how many you should serve?"

© HBO Aimee shared Robbie's post

He went on to explain that he wasn't complaining, but wanted to share the context of how many people approach him. He added: "Every interaction - with strangers or even people I know well - fills me with discomfort. I mask it well. But social interaction still frightens me. So much so, I didn't go out for years. I had to relearn how to interact. And I had to do it without drugs or drink. I used to find it impossible. Now I'm... ok-ish. "But still crawling inside. Every time a stranger approaches - and they are strangers - I panic. "Notice how, when there's a bad interaction with a celebrity, the blame always lands on the celeb? Never the person who approached them, or how they did? That's odd. Because let me tell you - I've dealt with every type."

© Getty Images Robbie Williams opened up about his social anxiety

The singer then reminded his followers that you never know what he might be going through, adding: " We're the same ratio of good and bad as wherever you work. Look around you - some people are just [expletives]. What I am saying is: let people be people. Humans, struggling - like we all are - in one way or another."

Robbie was met with floods of support, as several stars commented to share their own experiences. Amy Macdonald wrote: "Someone asked me for a photo once when I was at the vet crying because my dog had just been put to sleep. I was crying in the photo because I felt I couldn’t say no, for all the reasons you’ve mentioned here."

Paris Hilton added: "This made me cry, love you bro, thank you for being vulnerable and saying how you feel," while Claire Richards from the band Steps posted: "Thank you for writing this, it’s all so true and so well written. From someone that feels the same most of the time I really appreciate your voice."