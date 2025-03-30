Ayda Field sheds 'profound tears' as Robbie Williams pens emotional message

Ayda Field has shed 'profound tears' after reading a poignant Mother's Day message penned by her husband, Robbie Williams. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the American actress shared a photo of her long-time love.

"I just woke up and read my hubby's Mother's Day post to me. I instantly began to cry. Happy tears. Profound tears. Grateful tears. And everything in between," she wrote in the caption.

"Thank you Boo. All of me sees all of you back. And I'm one lucky gal. To all the mummies out there, you are all Herculean and have my utmost respect. Now, I'm gonna get busy and spend the rest of my day hanging in my bed with my wolf pack."

Robbie Williams's heartfelt post to his wife

For fans in need of context, Ayda also uploaded Robbie's original post. It read: "To the mother of my children and the one to whom my loyalty, honour and respect are joyfully given.

"You've told a story to yourself about your lack of strength. This has never been true. We fell in love not by chance but by truly observing one another – feeling deep in our hearts the overwhelming, beautiful gifts we each bring to ourselves, to each other, and to the world."

Reflecting on their first meeting 19 years ago, Robbie added that the thought of Ayda and her "magic" had remained "wondrous to me".

"Your magic lives in the charm, empathy, intellect, kindness, beauty and strength of the four beautiful souls we've created together," he continued, before calling his life without Ayda "lonely and directionless".

"The life we made together gave me grounding – and hope, Robbie concluded. "And with the arrival of our first child and then our fourth, that grounding took root and transformed into a great oak. Strong. Steady. Alive with purpose."

© Samir Hussein Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have been together for almost 20 years

Ayda and Robbie's life together

Together for almost 20 years, Robbie and Ayda have rang in many milestones together. After getting engaged at Christmas in 2009, the couple tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony at their Beverly Hills home in 2010, surrounded by close friends and family.

Following their wedding, Robbie and Ayda went on to welcome four children – Teddy, Charlie, Coco and Beau, all of whom they regularly post about on social media.

© Penske Media via Getty Images The loved-up couple married in 2010

Joining HELLO! for an exclusive interview in 2024, Ayda reflected on her love story with Robbie while flicking through the pages of our wedding issue with the copy. "Wow, what a journey we've been on, what a beautiful, blessed journey," she raved.

"I feel grateful to know that the man I'm in love with there is still the man I'm married to today, but even better. To have our families there, too - you don't realise how precious these moments are. We've really had a remarkable run, and that day was the start of it."

Reflecting on some of Robbie's sweet comments about her in his namesake Netflix documentary, Ayda added: "It's a beautiful thing when you're in a healthy relationship. I feel very blessed that he inspires me to be a better person, and I inspire him too."