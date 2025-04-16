Robbie Williams suffers major mishap inside futuristic bathroom at £17.5 million home - video

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field live in the most glamorous house in Holland Park in West London.

On Wednesday, the rock singer, 51, revealed he suffered a major mishap inside one of the many glamorous bathrooms in his sprawling family home, filming himself as she showed off the results of a misdemeanour with fake tan.

Robbie could be seen talking to the camera showing his patchy orange neck and matching stained orange palms, the top side of his hands remarkably ivory. We'd be lying if we said we haven't been there too Robbie!

© Instagram Robbie showed off his tannin transgression!

In the background of the clip, the singer gave fans a glimpse of his all-white bathroom of which the glamorous details include a giant glass shower, which features incredibly chic monochrome stripes on the inside.

Also captured was a look at the large window in the space that appears to look out onto beautiful cherry blossom trees.

Alongside the hilarious video, the musician penned a lengthy caption which at first, detailed his tanning transgression and read: "Hail Keanu.

– I didn’t notice the day I changed from former [expletive] boy to Michael Landon in Highway to Heaven… yet here we are –

"So I know I said tanning spray in the video, but it was actually tanning drops — the kind you squeeze out with a pipette and mix into moisturiser like you’re conducting a tiny, bronzed science experiment.

"If you get the ratio right, the results can be miraculous. As you can see, I did not. I was all confidence, no technique. Basically a summary of 1990 to 2020. And yet — not my most disastrous attempt at self-improvement."

© Instagram Robbie and Ayda don't often share insights into their life at home

Despite his jovial tone in the video, as the caption went on, Robbie opened up about his battle with his body image over the years which was triggered by mean headlines.

Robbie continued: "That award goes to the time I had liposuction on my stomach. Shout out to all the “Blobby Robbie” headlines — thank you for compounding my already-thriving self-esteem issues.

"Anyway, when the fat came back (which it did), it couldn’t return to the same postcode. Mine settled under my arms and around my shoulders — making suits feel like emotional warfare and shirts the enemy of joy."

© Instagram The couple and their children live in Holland Park

"Rogue Shoulder Fat™ — the great equaliser. Turns up to red carpets and school runs. Doesn’t discriminate. There’s a support group."

Referring to the trending weight-loss injection, Mounjaro which is part of the Ozempic family of medication, he added: "Before Mounjaro, I attended the meetings in a cape. Everyone did. It was the only thing that fit.

"Anyway — that was mine. What’s your most disastrous attempt at self-improv. If anyone says taking a file to their teeth. Pics or it didn't happen. Namaste, FFS. Robert x."