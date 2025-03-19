Ayda Field's rarely-pictured daughter Coco looks so grown up towering over brother

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's two youngest children appear to be growing up quickly, especially since photos of them are few and far between.

Colette, whom the couple affectionately nickname Coco, seemed to have inherited her parents' statures, with 'Angels' singer Robbie standing at 6 foot 1 inch and Loose Women star Ayda at taller than average 5 foot 8 inches.

© Instagram Ayda shared a photo of her two youngest kids celebrating St Patrick's Day at home

With her back to the camera, Coco towered over her younger brother Beau as they celebrated St Patrick's Day at home, admiring the green balloons and the Irish-themed Peppa Pig book on the dining table. Having come straight from school, Coco wore her grey pleated skirt, matching tights and maroon cardigan, styling her shoulder-length brunette bob in a cute half-ponytail.

Meanwhile, Beau similarly wore a deep red outfit and sported the same caramel-coloured hair as his sister, who is two years his senior.

© Getty Images The couple share four kids

Coco was born via surrogate in August 2018, and Ayda announced the happy news by writing: "We have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl….welcome to the world, Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!!"

Ayda has been vocal about the couple’s surrogacy journey, stating: "Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Ayda Field Williams' daughter Teddy serenades famous dad Robbie

The youngest member of the family, Beau, was also born via surrogate in February 2020. Following his birth, the couple declared their family "officially complete," seemingly shutting down the possibility of expanding their brood.

Ayda and Robbie, who got married in 2010, are also parents to Teddy and Charlie. While their eldest daughter has been exposed to the spotlight on a handful of occasions, including when she acted as a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018, her younger siblings have remained largely private.

© Pool/Samir Hussein Teddy was a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie's wedding

Robbie has been open about his journey to fatherhood, admitting to the Daily Mail that Teddy's birth was "life-changing" for him. In an interview with People, the 'Rock DJ' hitmaker discussed how he balances his career with his family life.

"You try your best, but there's four little voices from four little souls that have wants and needs and are very loud. And you have a wife that you need to negotiate with, and she needs to negotiate with you, how you are as a human being and your needs and your wants," he said.

"But I will say this, I wrote a song called Feel, and it said, 'I just want to feel real love in the home that I live in.' I got it. I manifested it, and it's beautiful."