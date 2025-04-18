Is there a post-credits scene in Michael B Jordan's new movie Sinners?

Ryan Coogler's new horror movie Sinners is receiving rave reviews but don't leave the movie theater when the credits begin to roll.

The director has two surprises in store for fans: a mid-credits scene and a post-credits scene.

What is Sinners about?

Sinners takes place over the span of 24 hours, and blends vampires, horror and history into one thrilling story of survival in the Jim Crow South.

It follows twin brothers and World War I veterans Smoke and Stack (both played by Michael B. Jordan) who return to their Mississippi Delta hometown in 1932 after spending years in Chicago where they made a name for themselves as gangsters.

Rolling in the dough, they return to Clarksdale with plans to open their own juke joint for the local Black community despite opposition from the local Ku Klux Klan.

They recruit their cousin Sammie (breakout Miles Caton), the local preacher's son and a blues prodigy to help them but Sammie has a gift that can pierce the veil between the living and the dead – and that's exactly what happens when a trio of white vampires find themselves drawn to the juke club by Sammie's musical talents.

Spoilers for Sinners

Stack is turned when his ex-girlfriend Mary (Hailee Steinfeld) invites the three vampires inside the club, and lead vampire, Remmick (played by Jack O'Connell) uses his own experiences of oppression as an Irishman to lure survivors to join him and his clan by promising freedoms denied to them by 1930s American society.

What he really wants, however, is Sammie's gifts and a final battle ensues that sees Smoke kill Remnick.

Does Smoke die in Sinners?

The film began with Sammie seen crawling into his home, bloodied and bruised, and the film ends back at that scene, going on to reveal that the KKK turned up at the end and a vengeful Smoke kills them all, but dies of his own wounds.

The mid-credit scene in Sinners

Remmick had been killed by Smoke but the mid-credits scenes reveal one important detail: Smoke allowed Stack and Mary to escape, on the agreement that they did not kill Sammie.

A flash forward takes the audience 60 years into the future and we discover Sammie is now a famous and successful jazz musician.

Stack and Mary return to watch him play, and offer to make him immortal, but he refuses and the three sit together to discuss what was the best day of their lives before the vampires arrived.

What happens in the post-credit scene?

The post-credits scenes returns the audience to young Samme in the 1920s singing "This Little Light of Mine".