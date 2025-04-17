Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Blake Lively celebrates major news amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit drama
Blake Lively attends "The Rhythm Section" New York Screening at Brooklyn Academy of Music on January 27, 2020 in New York City© FilmMagic,

Another Simple Favor lands on Prime Video on 1 May 

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
It hasn't been the easiest year for Blake Lively, but the actress has something major to celebrate amid her lawsuit drama with her former It Ends with Us co-star, Justin Baldoni

The follow-up to her 2016 hit movie, A Simple Favor, has already received rave reviews from those who have seen early premieres of the movie. The sequel, Another Simple Favor, sees Blake return as Emily Nelson - and the fan reaction has already been amazing. 

WATCH: Another Simple Favor trailer

Taking to X, one viewer wrote: "Another Simple Favor is a great follow up to a fantastic film. Lots of hilarious callbacks to the first, so you definitely should watch it if you haven't. The twists are shocking, unexpected, & just keep coming! 

"A really fun time with some great performances," while another person posted: "Okay so #AnotherSimpleFavor was a lot of fun and made me like the first one even more." 

Blake Lively stars as 'Emily' in ANOTHER SIMPLE FAVOR.© Lorenzo Sisti
A third person added: "#AnotherSimpleFavor doubles down on the pulpiness of the original and delivers a bonkers sequel that kept me guessing. I still prefer that first movie, but this is a worthy follow up. This is easily my favorite Blake Lively role. 

"She goes for it even harder here," while another fan wrote: "Enjoyed every supremely silly moment of it. Anna Kendrick & Blake Lively have top-notch chemistry, and the Italian backdrop offers delightful shenanigans even if it loses some of the original’s mysterious edge." 

Anna Kendrick also stars in the new sequel© Lorenzo Sisti
The follow-up sees Anna Kendricks's character Stephanie reunite with her best frenemy Emily in Capri, Italy, for Emily's wedding to a rich Italian businessman. The synopsis continues: "Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square." 

Blake continues to be in the middle of a lawsuit battle with It Ends with Us director Justin, who filed a libel lawsuit for $250 million against The New York Times for their expose against him. Blake then filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, in which he counterfiled a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloan. 

Blake has since requested that Justin's lawsuit be dismissed, with her lawyers describing it as a "profound abuse of the legal process". A trial has been set to begin on 9 March 2026. 

