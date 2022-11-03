Black Panther's Michael B. Jordan finally reveals whether he would return to Marvel The Creed III star laid it all bare

Michael B. Jordan has made a name for himself as one of Hollywood's biggest stars, but many fans still remember him for his role as the iconic antagonist Eric Killmonger in Black Panther.

The beloved Marvel film cemented him as a star and made him even more of a household name alongside stars like Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright.

While his character died at the end of the film, and with Wakanda Forever's global release on the horizon, the actor spoke up about whether he would return to the MCU.

In a recent interview with ExtraTV, he revealed that he was definitely open to the possibility and didn't completely count it out.

"I don’t know if it's a possibility," he said. "I mean, at one point or another, being able to be in the Marvel Universe was like a dream come true and if there was an opportunity for me to come back, of course I would.

"I'm not one of those guys like 'oh no, I would never.' Working with Ryan [Coogler], what we did on that first project and what Marvel does as a whole is something that, as a fan, as a nerd and geek that I am, I just love to see those movies and those characters come to life."

Michael addressed whether he would make a Marvel comeback

Michael did briefly reprise his role for the Disney+ anthology series What If…? as an exploration of an alternate timeline, but isn't set at this point to make any surprise cameos in the much-awaited sequel.

The actor has a lot more on his plate, though, as he is currently working on making his directorial debut with Creed III.

The film is set for release in March of 2023 and will see him reprise his role as Donnie Creed, although it is the first in the Rocky franchise not to feature Sylvester Stallone.

The actor is currently working on his directorial debut, Creed III

Michael is also set to produce and star in the sequel for I Am Legend alongside the star of the original, Will Smith, which will mark one of his comeback projects.

