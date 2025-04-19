Meet Matt Baker's childhood sweetheart wife and lookalike teenage children

Matt Baker, the beloved presenter of Countryfile, The One Show and Blue Peter has been a regular face on the BBC for a long time, but he's got a brand new show on Channel 4: Our Dream Farm with Matt Baker.

© GC Images Matt Baker hosted The One Show alongside Alex Jones for a long time

Away from his many television roles, he lives in a beautiful home in the Chilterns with his childhood sweetheart wife and their two lookalike children. Scroll down to find out more about his family…

Who is Matt Baker's wife?

Matt is married to Nicola Mooney, his childhood sweetheart. The pair first met back in 1997, when he was just 20 years old, when he was performing in the disco show at Pier 39 in Cleethorpes in the 90s.

The beautiful couple got married in 2004, after seven years of dating. Opening up about his marriage to the Express in 2011, he said that he felt 'lucky' to have found Nicola before he became a TV regular.

© Getty Images Matt Baker and Nicola Mooney married in 2004

"I'm so lucky that I met my wife Nicola before any of this telly lark started," he shared. "I knew way back then she was the one and I don't think I could have done all this without her."

It is known that Nicola now works as a physiotherapist.

Who are Matt and Nicola's kids?

Matt is a doting father of two: the couple have one son, Luke, 17, and one daughter, Molly, 15. The pair love to help their dad out around their family farm.

When writing a day in the life diary entry for Countryfile's website, Matt detailed the activities that his kids enjoy getting up to, which include numbering the sheep with a can of spray paint and feeding them.

© Channel 4 Matt Baker shares two children with his wife Nicola

Matt has often been open about how important his family life is to him; after all, he did state that one of the primary reasons for leaving The One Show back in spring 2021 was to be able to spend more time with his family.

On air, he told viewers that he was excited about future career opportunities, but that his career was not his number one priority at that time: "Most of all, I'm looking forward to spending evenings with my wife Nicola, and finally getting to put my kids to bed," he said.

Our Dream Farm with Matt Baker airs every Saturday on Channel 4 at 6pm.

