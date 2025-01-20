Out There star Louis Ashbourne Serkis' life off-screen with famous parents and siblings

Louis Ashbourne Serkis stars as angst-filled teenager Johnny in ITV's new crime thriller Out There, which follows a farmer and his son who become entangled in the terrifying world of county lines drug dealing.

While he may only be 20 years old, Louis already has an impressive list of acting credits to his name, including The Queen's Gambit, the 2022 film Allelujah and ITV's hard-hitting drama, No Return. But did you know that Louis' parents are also big names in the acting world? Find out all about their home life here…

Louis' famous parents and family

Louis isn't the only famous face in his family as his parents are Andy Serkis and Lorraine Ashbourne.

Andy, 60, is well-known for his impressive film career and is a pioneer of performance capture. He's famed for his motion-capture roles, including Gollum in The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, Caesar in the Planet of the Apes reboot trilogy and Supreme Leader Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy films.

Fans will also recognise him for his roles as David Robey in the Netflix crime thriller, Luther: The Fallen Sun, Glen in the 2011 drama Wild Bill, and Alfred in the 2022 Robert Pattinson-starring film, The Batman.

Lorraine, 64, is also a familiar face on our screens and has starred in a number of popular shows, including Sherwood, Bridgerton, Alma's Not Normal and After the Flood.

As well as Louis, Andy and Lorraine are parents to Ruby, 27, and Sonny, 25, who are also actors. While Ruby has appeared in the historical drama, Becoming Elizabeth, as well as the BBC crime drama, The Serpent, and Disney+'s Shardlake, Sonny also has an impressive list of TV credits, including Young Wallander, The Witcher, and Apple TV+'s World War Two drama, Masters of the Air.

In a recent interview, Louis revealed that his parents "never forced" a career in acting on him. "I was never obliged to take part in what they do and they never forced it on me and said 'This is what your going to do'," he told The Express. "But I love it, I have always loved entertaining and bringing joy through that. I think if you get the opportunity to tell a story and to inspire people I think you should take it."

Louis' home life

Like his two siblings, Louis lives at his parents' home in north London. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Louis' mum Lorraine revealed that she has a full house, with all three kids and her parents living there.

"We're run ragged. It's a busy household," she said.

Opening up about their approach to parenting, Andy previously told Red magazine that he and Lorraine try to keep their family life "normal".

"We've always explained to them that we're really lucky to do what we do, but at the end of the day, it's still a job," he said, per Yahoo! Life. "It was very important for us to ground them, keep them in school and teach them that nothing would be handed to them on a plate.

"You might have to audition for something ten times before finding out you didn't get it."

Out There is available to watch on ITVX.