Matt Baker's wife Nicola reveals 'toughest moments' in marriage

Matt Baker and wife Nicola Mooney have the sweetest relationship, but with Matt often working out on farms or around the world, sometimes he's away from the family home.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping, Nicola that despite this, the father-of-two is still a frequent presence in the family home, helping to raise their two teenage children: Luke, 16, and Molly, 14. The star also confirmed that she hoped their children would inherit their "love" for farming.

WATCH: Matt Baker discusses meeting wife Nicola for the first time

When it comes to her family life and marriage, Nicola revealed that the "toughest moments" actually came from their farming lives.

"The toughest moments for me are when the weather turns and the responsibilities become greater," Nicola explained. "You can't just decide not to go out and feed that day. Sometimes, on the coldest, wettest days, summer feels a lifetime away. It certainly makes you appreciate our seasons."

The couple have a stunning rural home

Matt and Nicola have such a strong relationship and earlier this year, the Countryfile presenter opened up about how it was "love at first sight" when he first met his wife.

"I was a gymnast when I was a lot younger and I ended up in a 1970s re-enactment group that used to tour night clubs," Matt revealed on an episode of Lorraine. "I ended up in this disco inferno and I was backflipping on stage, I used to dress up in wigs. One of the clubs that we went to was around the northeast in Cleethorpes and Nicola used to go to the nights.

© Blitz Pictures/Shutterstock Matt supports his family around the home

"That is how we met. She never knew it was me. I spotted her there, it was love at first sight for me."

Matt and Nicola tied the knot in July 2004 and alongside their children they've settled into life in the countryside after moving from Hertfordshire to Durham in 2020.

© Tim P. Whitby Matt immediately fell for Nicola

The family relocated up north to help Matt's dad run the farm after his mum Janice was seriously injured after being knocked over by a flock of sheep, a transition that was well documented in their show, Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales.

MORE: Matt Baker reveals real reason he left The One Show ahead of new career shift

RELATED: Matt Baker shares pride in wife Nicola as she celebrates 'amazing' new achievement

Speaking about their children's upbringing on the farm, Matt said: "We're fortunate that our children have that kind of upbringing and they understand the kind of responsibility that comes with that, and how helpful and practical it can be. For me, growing up on a farm like that, it made me without question who I am."