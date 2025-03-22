Matt Baker's rustic farmhouse with wife Nicola on 11 acres of private land 

Matt Baker has long been a regular on our screens. From his early Blue Peter days to The One Show, plus a successful stint on Strictly, the TV presenter is a familiar face to many.

These days, the TV star is best known for presenting Our Dream Farm where seven shortlisted hopefuls compete for a ten-year farm tenancy on 340 acres of National Trust land.

© Steven Landles / Channel 4 Matt Baker is host of Our Dream Farm

Matt is more than qualified to host the show since he grew up on his parents' farm in Durham and now lives in his own impressive farmhouse in the country.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Matt Baker is host of new show, Our Dream Farm

And it seems the former Blue Peter presenter and his wife Nicola are passing their passion down to their two children, Luke and Molly.

Click through the gallery to see his idyllic family farmhouse in more detail…

The family of four reside at a stunning farmhouse in Hertfordshire part of the Chilterns, where they have livestock including chicken, sheep, dogs and more.



Matt has a set of concrete steps leading up to his wooden back door. The home has a light brick exterior, in keeping with the country feel.



© Photo: BBC Before he departed BBC's The One Show, Matt once previously appeared on the show from the comfort of his living room. The room embraces the country theme through its décor, including framed bird artwork hanging on the walls and cushions embroidered with pheasants.



© Photo: BBC The room has skylights in the ceiling and glass doors leading out to the garden. Two beige sofas are positioned around the fireplace, which has a television mounted on the wall overhead.



© Photo: Instagram The living room has contrasting red and blue sofas, with cream walls and a tripod floor lamp in the corner.



© Photo: Instagram The former The One Show presenter might have a suitably country-style living room, but it has one very retro feature. Matt shared that he uses a turntable record player that once belonged to his granddad to regularly play old vinyl records. This photo shared on his Instagram shows how stylish the vinyl player is, and we love that he was playing some Steps while filming.



© Photo: BBC Another family room and dining area doubled up as a place for Matt's children to study. The star showed a photo of his kids working hard at home while their schools were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo were working at the dining table and, in the background, we can see the room has a log-burning fire and sofas, with a green bookcase positioned against one wall.

Matt previously shared a look at the renovations he had been undertaking in the outdoor barn of the property. The TV star could be seen ripping down a wall made of wooden panels, while his daughter Molly filmed his progress.



© Photo: Instagram The home also has a utility room, which one of their sheep once managed to get into. Posting a photo of the animal standing inside his house, Matt explained he was sent the picture by his daughter. We imagine it gave him quite the shock.

