David Muir feels 'lucky' as he sends personal message to ABC co-star following huge career update

David Muir has had a wonderful week at work thanks to some incredible career news, and his colleagues at ABC have all been right behind him.

The 20/20 anchor is being awarded the prestigious Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism, which he will receive in February 2024.

After sharing the news on social media, David's fellow journalist friends all took to paying tribute to him, including Martha Raddatz, Chief Global Affairs Correspondent at ABC News.

She penned: "I am thrilled that David is being recognized for his remarkable work. He never stops. He is constantly curious. And he is an absolute joy to work with. The best colleague and collaborator anyone could ask for. Congratulations!"

David was humbled by Martha's kind words, and wrote back: "@martharaddatz we’re lucky to have you - and I'm lucky to call you friend."

David Muir had a sweet message exchange with ABC co-star Martha Raddatz

Robin Roberts - who has received the award in the past - also sent David a congratulatory message, writing: "Congrats David! Well deserved honor!," while Deborah Roberts - whose husband Al Roker also holds the Walter Cronkite Award - wrote: "This is absolutely wonderful and so well deserved. What an honor. Congrats my friend and colleague!"

Kelly Ripa added: "The most deserving, congratulations!!!" David will be recognized at the upcoming Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism luncheon, which will take place on February 8 2024, at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown.

© Getty Images David Muir is an award-winning journalist

Cronkite School Dean Battinto L. Batts Jr, said of David's honor: "David Muir is one of the most prolific journalists of this generation. He has made a global impact with his ability to hold powerful world leaders accountable and highlight issues that engage a worldwide audience.

"His work exemplifies the core principles that Walter Cronkite valued, and we’re honored to present him with this award."

The Cronkite Award is named after the late CBS anchor, Walter Cronkite, and has been honoring journalists and media executives since 1984. David joins a list of high-profile recipients, including Al Roker, Robin Roberts, Gayle King, Lester Holt, Anderson Cooper and Scott Pelley.

© Dimitrios Kambouris David has always wanted to be a journalist

Upon hearing the news of his accolade, David said: "Walter Cronkite famously guided this country through some of the most trying moments in modern U.S. history and he did so by trusting his own compass, his deep commitment to journalism and the truth, and his willingness, in the darkest of times, to share his own humanity.

"To be honored in Cronkite’s name, is not only deeply humbling, it’s a call for us all to live up to those standards especially when they’re needed most.” David has a lot going on alongside preparing for his upcoming award ceremony too.

© Instagram David Muir with his fellow ABC colleagues, Deborah Roberts, Erielle Reshef, and Rebecca Jarvis

The TV anchor is also gearing up to join his good friends from Good Morning America in November, as he will be taking part in a charitable relay race taking part during the New York Marathon, alongside Robin Roberts, DeMarco Morgan and Rebecca Jarvis, as well as World News Tonight's Sunday anchor, Linsey Davis.

On Wednesday, New York Road Runners (NYRR) announced that a dozen ABC News anchors and correspondents will run an ABC News Relay Supporting Team for Kids at the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 5.

