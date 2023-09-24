ABC's David Muir sends gushing tribute to co-star on special day

The World News Tonight with David Muir star has a close bond with his colleagues

David Muir had the sweetest words to say about his good friend and ABC colleague on their special day this week, highlighting their close bond.

The World News Tonight anchor took to Instagram on September 20 to post a sweet message to his 20/20 co-star Deborah Roberts, as she celebrated her 63rd birthday.

The wife of Al Roker shared an adorable throwback picture of herself as a child, alongside a present day picture of her smiling.

David was one of the first to comment on the post, writing: "Happiest of birthdays, Deb. I can see you in that beautiful little girl x."

Deborah had shared a lengthy message alongside the pictures, highlighting how important birthdays were to her.

David Muir shared a sweet message to his ABC co-star Deborah Roberts

She penned: "Since I was a little girl I’ve always cherished the specialness of a birthday. Anyone’s birthday. Maybe my mom set the tone around the time this picture was taken. I’ll always remember the morning of my 6th or 7th birthday just before school when she was brushing my hair into two beautiful twists.

"And just before school she handed me a small box. It was a gold plated bracelet, ring and earrings with little sapphires. She wanted me to have a special moment before school. I wore my dazzling jewelry and felt happy all day.

© Instagram David Muir and Deborah Roberts are great friends

"Today, I’m filled with as much joy as that little girl was then. Thanks for all the glittery #birthday wishes. What a #blessing to begin a new journey around the sun."

Deborah and David have been working together on ABC for many years and are firm friends. Last year when Deborah's husband, Al, was in hospital with blood clots on his lungs, David was a huge support to the star and her family.

David Muir and Deborah Roberts have been working together for years

He regularly messaged his colleague on social media and was there for her during the worrying time.

The pair enjoy working together on both World News Tonight with David Muir and 20/20. Deborah had been reporting for 20/20 since 1995, and became a contributing anchor for the show in October.

David with Deborah and former 20/20 co-star Amy Robach

At the time, ABC News President Kim Godwin shared in a statement: "I am excited to share that Deborah Roberts will begin an expanded role as a contributing anchor for 20/20 in addition to her current position as senior national affairs correspondent for Nightline, Good Morning America and World News Tonight with David Muir."

