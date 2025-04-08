ABC's David Muir highlights toned physique in very casual look for California getaway with good friend

David Muir doesn't often get the time to get away from the hustle of being one of the busiest news anchors in the country.

However, the 51-year-old journalist will make the time when necessary to escape, especially when it involves his close friend Kelly Ripa.

The pair jetted off together to Palm Springs, California in the last days of March, and David went full casual for his outings with the LIVE with Kelly and Mark co-host, captured by one ardent viewer. Take a look at one of his other recent trips in the video below...

WATCH: David Muir's weekend adventure

The two went to visit a pop-up shop by Moving Forward Designs, a female owned small apparel brand that is "dedicated to offering customizable, embellished pieces that add a personal touch to your wardrobe," per their website.

The owner shared some photos from David and Kelly's visit to the pop-up, with Kelly trying on a green embellished military jacket with her blue leggings, while David stuck to his black muscle tee and short-shorts.

She shared the photos from their visit on social media and wrote: "Still pinching myself! Huge thank you to the incredible Kelly Ripa and @davidmuirabc for stopping by my pop-up shop and showing love for Moving Forward! Grateful for the support and enthusiasm about my designs!"

Now back to work at ABC's new headquarters in downtown Manhattan, David has been employed by the network for over two decades, and was named host of World News Tonight, the nation's top rated primetime news program, in 2014.

© Getty Images David and Kelly, plus their families, have been close for years

His journalistic career began early, thanks to a passion for the news when he was just a child and an internship with a local news station in Syracuse as a young teenager. "I was carrying the tripod and ripping the scripts when we had like 5-ply paper for the anchors, and fetching their Cokes out of the Coke machine," he told Broadcasting & Cable Magazine.

"I was a curious child and I was also a storyteller," David recalled. "My mom would come home from work and say, 'Just give me five minutes,' because I'd be waiting at the front door every day with my list of stories."

© Instagram David usually resides in a beautiful upstate New York home with his dog Axel

"It was also the travel," he continued. "With local news, they're not traveling the world; they did some international reporting but certainly not at the level you see at the networks. But I was drawn to that. I thought this could be a way to go out there and see the world."

© Getty Images He has been a member of the ABC News team since 2003

"I vividly remember getting in those news cruisers on James Street in Syracuse and going out to the severe storms in Oswego County or the Syracuse Common Council meetings. I would get in the back of that cruiser whenever they would let me go."

© Getty Images He was named anchor of "World News Tonight" in 2014

David gushed: "I think back to being the kid in the back of that car and I'm grateful to those photographers and reporters for allowing me to come along for the ride. That's why we have people here almost every night, watching the news — generally young people who reach out to me. Because I remember they did that for me and it made all the difference."