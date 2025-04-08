Skip to main contentSkip to footer
ABC's David Muir highlights toned physique in very casual look for California getaway with good friend
News anchor David Muir attends 'The 35 Most Powerful People In Media' celebrated by The Hollywoood Reporter at Four Seasons Restaurant on April 8, 2015 in New York City© Getty Images

The World News Tonight with David Muir anchor is usually based in New York

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
David Muir doesn't often get the time to get away from the hustle of being one of the busiest news anchors in the country.

However, the 51-year-old journalist will make the time when necessary to escape, especially when it involves his close friend Kelly Ripa.

The pair jetted off together to Palm Springs, California in the last days of March, and David went full casual for his outings with the LIVE with Kelly and Mark co-host, captured by one ardent viewer. Take a look at one of his other recent trips in the video below...

WATCH: David Muir's weekend adventure

The two went to visit a pop-up shop by Moving Forward Designs, a female owned small apparel brand that is "dedicated to offering customizable, embellished pieces that add a personal touch to your wardrobe," per their website.

The owner shared some photos from David and Kelly's visit to the pop-up, with Kelly trying on a green embellished military jacket with her blue leggings, while David stuck to his black muscle tee and short-shorts.

She shared the photos from their visit on social media and wrote: "Still pinching myself! Huge thank you to the incredible Kelly Ripa and @davidmuirabc for stopping by my pop-up shop and showing love for Moving Forward! Grateful for the support and enthusiasm about my designs!"

Now back to work at ABC's new headquarters in downtown Manhattan, David has been employed by the network for over two decades, and was named host of World News Tonight, the nation's top rated primetime news program, in 2014.

David Muir and Kelly Ripa pose at the 6th Annual Save the Children Illumination Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on November 14, 2018 in New York City.© Getty Images
David and Kelly, plus their families, have been close for years

His journalistic career began early, thanks to a passion for the news when he was just a child and an internship with a local news station in Syracuse as a young teenager. "I was carrying the tripod and ripping the scripts when we had like 5-ply paper for the anchors, and fetching their Cokes out of the Coke machine," he told Broadcasting & Cable Magazine.

"I was a curious child and I was also a storyteller," David recalled. "My mom would come home from work and say, 'Just give me five minutes,' because I'd be waiting at the front door every day with my list of stories."

David Muir shares a photo of his home bar with his dog Axel, posted on Instagram Stories© Instagram
David usually resides in a beautiful upstate New York home with his dog Axel

"It was also the travel," he continued. "With local news, they're not traveling the world; they did some international reporting but certainly not at the level you see at the networks. But I was drawn to that. I thought this could be a way to go out there and see the world."

David Muir attends the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 11, 2018 in New York City.© Getty Images
He has been a member of the ABC News team since 2003

"I vividly remember getting in those news cruisers on James Street in Syracuse and going out to the severe storms in Oswego County or the Syracuse Common Council meetings. I would get in the back of that cruiser whenever they would let me go." 

WORLD NEWS TONIGHT WITH DAVID MUIR - David Muir anchors, "World News Tonight with David Muir," weeknights, 6:30pm ET on ABC© Getty Images
He was named anchor of "World News Tonight" in 2014

David gushed: "I think back to being the kid in the back of that car and I'm grateful to those photographers and reporters for allowing me to come along for the ride. That's why we have people here almost every night, watching the news — generally young people who reach out to me. Because I remember they did that for me and it made all the difference."

