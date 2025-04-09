Jennifer Hudson's celebrity guest admits to feeling 'triggered' as he refuses to participate in her show's viral tradition

Jennifer Hudson's spirit tunnel isn't for everyone!

The Dreamgirls actress' talk show has in recent months gone viral over their spirit tunnel tradition, in which celebrity guests are recorded walking through the hallway before the studio stage, as the show's crew sings a tune inspired by them.

Most recently, it was Noah Wyle's turn to get the spirit tunnel treatment, however despite having decades in Hollywood under his belt, he opted out of it over being camera shy.

© Getty Images Jennifer and Noah on Tuesday, April 8

On the Wednesday, April 8 installment of Jennifer's eponymous talk show, she was quick to call out the E.R. alum, telling him: "You turned down the spirit tunnel. Tell me the story."

He then explained: "Well, it would have triggered a bigger breakdown then I had on [The Pitt] two weeks ago if I had done [that]," seemingly referring to a scene in his new HBO hit show in which his character Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch has a panic attack in the middle of a chaotic 15-hour shift.

"I'll tell you a little story," he continued, before recalling: "The year is 1984, Louis Posin's bar mitzvah. I fancied myself a break dancer. I went out and I heard Herbie Hancock's 'Rockit' playing in front of all my classmates and I attempted the Worm."

© Getty Images Noah was further left blushing when he was shown tweets thirsting over him on The Pitt

Doing the classic dance move was not a success for then-teenage Noah, and he further shared: "I got into some kind of inverted position and it all collapsed on me, and then I tried to stick it, and I didn't stick it and ever since then I've just opted out of the public dance."

Noah also noted: "I've watched your show, I've watched people come down that hallway, I would have come down like this," before cowering and covering his face with his hands and repeatedly exclaiming: "No!"

© Instagram Jennifer walking down the spirit tunnel celebrating a Webby nomination

"Nobody needs to see it," he added, as Jennifer relented: "Fair enough," and Noah expressed his gratitude for her letting him off the hook.

© Instagram Fellow TV doctor Ellen Pompeo walking down the spirit tunnel

"Maybe if I come back I could baby step it," he teased, and after a clip of the moment was shared to the show's Instagram, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and praise both Noah and Jennifer. See a trailer for Noah's show The Pitt, which airs it's season finale April 10, below.

"I love her for not forcing him to be uncomfortable but I just wanna hug him and encourage him," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Love that she respected his boundaries," and: "Noah can never do any wrong so it's ok. He can boogie at home by himself. Love Jennifer for not pushing that on him too," as well as: "This gentleman is such a sweetheart, and Jennifer is an angel for protecting boundaries."

Noah eventually got some taste of the spirit tunnel, as the show's Instagram later shared a video of him walking out of the studio stage through the spirit tunnel hallway, where the crew was standing to the side clapping for him.