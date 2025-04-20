This BBC thriller is being called the ‘best of the year’ – and fans are begging for more

The BBC has released the second series of Black Snow, and viewers are already calling it the best crime drama of 2025.

The gripping Australian thriller first aired in the UK last year and quickly gained a cult following. Now the second series has landed on BBC iPlayer – and fans are urging others to catch up immediately.

What is Black Snow about?

The show follows Detective James Cormack, played by Vikings star Travis Fimmel, as he investigates long-buried cold cases in Queensland.

In the first series, Cormack looked into the 1994 murder of teenager Isabel Baker. The new episodes follow his search for Zoe Jacobs, a woman who vanished in 2003.

While investigating the new case, Cormack also starts to uncover the truth about his own family. This season reveals that his younger brother disappeared in 1994 – and that Cormack is quietly investigating the mystery himself.

Fans are calling it 'the best drama of the year'

Viewers have flooded social media and review sites with praise for the second series. Many are comparing the show to Shetland, Top of the Lake, and other slow-burn mystery dramas.

One fan wrote: "Best TV drama of the year so far. Plotting, characterisation, direction, and cast are all streets ahead of most recent new series."

Another commented: "Excellent murder mystery! Binge it today. Travis is awesome!"

Others praised the show's emotional depth and layered characters. A user on Rotten Tomatoes shared: "The ending (which I did not predict) makes sense and ties up all the loose ends. I cared about the characters and wanted to know what happened to them."

The real-life setting adds depth

Black Snow is set in Australia's South Sea Islander community, a part of Queensland rarely seen on screen.

The setting plays a key role in the show's atmosphere and themes. BBC's Head of Programme Acquisition Sue Deeks said: "Australia's South Sea Island community is the fascinating setting for this dark and haunting murder mystery – its twists and turns will keep viewers guessing until the very end."

Travis, 44, leads a strong cast that also includes Jemmason Power, Jana McKinnon, and Megan Smart. Many critics have highlighted the show's attention to detail and naturalistic dialogue.

One viewer posted: "Fimmel is outstanding. The cast is also superb... It took me a minute to absorb the vibe of this series and the location and culture, but once I did, it grabbed me."

Will there be a third series?

The BBC hasn't yet confirmed whether Black Snow will return for a third series. However, with growing popularity and positive critical response, there's every chance more episodes could be on the way.

Fans are certainly hoping so. One viewer summed up the mood: "Powerful, beautiful, harrowing, complex and deeply intelligent. Please give us more."

All episodes of Black Snow, including the new second series, are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.