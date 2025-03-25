Strike star Tom Burke's upcoming thriller with Oscar-nominated A-lister sounds gripping

Tom Burke is fast becoming a household name thanks to his starring role in the BBC's popular detective drama Strike, as well as for his appearances in Hollywood films such as Black Bag and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.
The 43-year-old actor has a number of exciting projects in the works, including the Netflix series, Legends. But did you know that he's set to star in an upcoming thriller with A-list star Lesley Manville? Keep reading to find out more…
Tom's upcoming thriller
Tom is set to star in the upcoming Cold War thriller, Winter of the Crow, which is based on the short story by Nobel Literature Prize and International Booker Prize winner, Olga Tokarczuk, one of the most critically acclaimed Polish writers of her generation.
The film, which was shot last year in Poland, comes from award-winning director and storyboard artist Kasia Adamik and is penned by Sandra Buchta.
Set in 1981 Warsaw, the film follows British psychiatry professor Dr Joan Andrews (Manville), who arrives in the capital as a guest lecturer just as martial law is imposed, shutting down the country. As taxis are replaced with tanks and citizens are treated like criminals, chaos engulfs the city and Dr Joan, armed with her camera, witnesses a brutal murder by the secret police.
The synopsis continues: "In mortal danger and trapped as Poland is closed down, Joan becomes a hunted fugitive running for her life."
Winter of the Crow cast
Starring alongside Leslie and Tom are Zofia Wichłacz (World on Fire) and Andrzej Konopka (The Lure, Nina).
Winter of the Crow release date
A release date has yet to be announced.
Tom's latest projects
Tom has a string of exciting projects in the works, including Netflix's upcoming thriller series, Legends, in which he stars opposite Steve Coogan. The six-parter follows a group of ordinary British Customs officers who are assigned with a top-secret mission: infiltrate the country's most notorious criminal drug gangs and take them down from the inside.
Fans can also look forward to seeing Tom in Blade Runner 2099, a Prime Video series which takes place after the events of the original film and its sequel, Blade Runner 2049.
Speaking to Variety about the show, which also stars Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer, Tom described it as "much closer to the aesthetic of the first movie than the second movie," with a return to "that somewhat kind of Baroque, eclectic mix of cultures and time periods".
