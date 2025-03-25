Strike star Tom Burke's upcoming thriller with Oscar-nominated A-lister sounds gripping

Tom is set to star in the upcoming Cold War thriller, Winter of the Crow, which is based on the short story by Nobel Literature Prize and International Booker Prize winner, Olga Tokarczuk, one of the most critically acclaimed Polish writers of her generation.

The film, which was shot last year in Poland, comes from award-winning director and storyboard artist Kasia Adamik and is penned by Sandra Buchta.

Set in 1981 Warsaw, the film follows British psychiatry professor Dr Joan Andrews (Manville), who arrives in the capital as a guest lecturer just as martial law is imposed, shutting down the country. As taxis are replaced with tanks and citizens are treated like criminals, chaos engulfs the city and Dr Joan, armed with her camera, witnesses a brutal murder by the secret police.

The synopsis continues: "In mortal danger and trapped as Poland is closed down, Joan becomes a hunted fugitive running for her life."