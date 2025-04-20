Aimee Lou Wood's hilarious sitcom fans call a ‘hidden gem’ is now free to watch

Aimee Lou Wood may be best known for her breakout role in Sex Education and her recent brilliant performances in The White Lotus, but fans are now rediscovering another side of the BAFTA-winning actress thanks to a lesser-known sitcom that’s recently become available to stream for free.

The six-part comedy Daddy Issues, which quietly aired last year, has landed on BBC iPlayer – and fans are calling it a “hidden gem”.

WATCH: White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood hasn't changed a bit in unearthed home video

A sitcom with critical acclaim

© Getty Aimee Lou Wood attends HBO's "The White Lotus" Season 3 Finale Event at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village

Daddy Issues stars Aimee, 29, as Gemma, a chaotic 24-year-old who discovers she’s pregnant after a one-night stand. With few options, she turns to her estranged father Malcolm, played by Sherwood and The Walking Dead actor David Morrissey.

Their relationship is tense and messy, with both characters at emotional crossroads. Gemma is figuring out how to grow up, while Malcolm is dealing with a mid-life breakdown of his own.

The supporting cast includes Sharon Rooney (My Mad Fat Diary), Taj Atwal (Hullraisers), and David Flynn (Undateable), helping round out what many are calling one of the BBC’s most overlooked comedies of recent years.

Since landing on BBC iPlayer, the show has picked up a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and strong audience reviews.

What viewers are saying

© BBC Aimee Lou Wood and David Morrissey in Daddy issues

Fans on social media have described Daddy Issues as both “hilarious” and “surprisingly heartfelt”.

One viewer wrote on X: “Just binged Daddy Issues on iPlayer. It’s clever, really funny and much deeper than I expected.”

Another added: “Aimee Lou Wood is so underrated. This is one of the best sitcoms the BBC has done in years. Don’t sleep on it.”

Critics have been equally impressed. One review called it: “A comedy that balances honesty and absurdity in a way that feels fresh.” Another praised the cast: “Thanks to its winning central duo, Daddy Issues feels like a warm hug of a show – but with just enough bite.”

The show’s ability to explore serious themes like parenthood, grief and family estrangement while keeping the humour sharp and fast-paced has earned comparisons to Fleabag and This Way Up.

Aimee Lou Wood’s rising profile

© Getty Aimee Lou Wood is becoming a huge star

Aimee became a household name thanks to her role as Aimee Gibbs in Sex Education, which wrapped its fourth and final season last year. She also featured in The White Lotus season 3, playing yoga teacher Chelsea.

Despite the series’ critical acclaim, Aimee has previously spoken about self-doubt and how she struggled with imposter syndrome while filming The White Lotus.

Speaking to GQ, she said: “Someone told me how much [creator] Mike White had fought for me. They said, ‘It had to be you, no matter what HBO said.’ And my head just went, 'Oh, HBO didn’t want me. It’s because I’m ugly.'"

She added: “Mike had to say, 'Please let me have the ugly girl!' That’s the kind of thing I thought. It was honestly from the nicest place, but that’s where my brain went.”

Despite her insecurities, Aimee’s performance in The White Lotus was widely praised, with many critics highlighting her as a standout in the ensemble cast.

What’s next for Daddy Issues?

© BBC Aimee Lou Wood in Daddy Issues

BBC has already confirmed that Daddy Issues will return for a second season in September 2024.

Fans can expect more drama, laughs and emotional highs as Gemma and Malcolm continue navigating their unconventional family life.

If you missed Daddy Issues the first time around, now’s the perfect time to catch up.

All six episodes are now streaming on BBC iPlayer.