BBC presenter rushed to hospital after giving birth

Radio 1 DJ Katie Thistleton, 35, has opened up about a terrifying incident that took place a few weeks after she welcomed her baby son.

She took to Instagram stories on Thursday to share an update with fans, writing: "So I'm six weeks postpartum today and so excited to be officially recovered from C section and drive again etc but ended up having emergency surgery on my ovary a couple of days ago for a 16cm (huge) cyst that had twisted the ovary and tube."

Katie candidly shared her experience, and added: "Guys when I tell you the pain was insane if they'd offered to shoot me in the head I would have taken it. Luckily they managed to save the ovary after thinking it might have to go."

She accompanied the message with a selfie from hospital and a picture and video of her adorable baby son Reuben, before sharing that she was at home recuperating.

"I'm now back home with my lads but livid to be back to square one recovery wise. Big up surgeons!"

She was inundated with support after the announcement, thanking fans for sharing well wishes.

Reuben's birth announcement

Katie and her husband welcomed their first child in March, and Katie shared the joyful news with fans.

"Reuben Alexander Harris was born on the 6th March and he is THE CUTEST THING EVER. The love I feel for my incredible husband and this little tiny person we've made is almost too much for me to bear.

Katie, who hosts Radio 1's Going Home with Vick, Katie and Jamie, added: "I feel complete! And so grateful for our family and friends. And so in awe of/want to give a big hug to all the parents I know. And SO impressed with obstetricians and paediatricians and midwives.

"I will never be able to put into words the feeling I felt when I first saw him. We are loving our sweet little new life together as a family of 3 and feeling so very blessed.

"Ps. Reuben means 'behold, a son' and he was born to the Beatles 'here comes the sun' obsessed."

Sweetly, Katie's husband is also called Alexander, so fans think Reuben's middle name might be a tribute to his dad.

Katie's famous colleagues also congratulated her on the birth.

Clara Amfo wrote: "Congratulations! I hope he arrived to arrived to Lauryn's voice! Xx."

"Huge congratulations my lovely, such gorgeous news. Can't wait to meet him and give you a big hug, you superstar mama," added Dr Punam Krishan.