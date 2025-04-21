Meet The Bold and the Beautiful's Heather Tom's famous husband

She’s a soap opera legend known to millions around the world, but away from the cameras, The Bold and the Beautiful star Heather Tom has a sweet love story of her own, and it’s one that’s as grounded and genuine as they come.

The Emmy-winning actress, who plays Katie Logan on the long-running CBS drama, has been married to musician and composer James Achor since 2011.

And while Heather’s on-screen life is often filled with romance, heartbreak and high drama, her off-screen relationship with James is refreshingly down to earth.

Heather, who first shot to fame as Victoria Newman on The Young and the Restless before moving on to The Bold and the Beautiful, has always kept her personal life fairly private. But when she does speak about her family, it’s with warmth, humor and unmistakable pride.

© FilmMagic Heather Tom (R) and husband James Achor

"I’m so proud to be your mom — you’re the best thing that’s ever happened to me," she once said in a heartfelt Instagram post to her son, Zane.

Last year she shared her son's graduation photos on social media: "You’ll always be my baby, but I can’t wait to see what kind of man you’ll be," she wrote.

© Instagram Heather and James with their son Zane

James and Heather's relationship

The actress met James early in her career, and their relationship blossomed away from the spotlight. The couple tied the knot on September 17, 2011, and just one year later, they welcomed their only child, Zane Alexander Achor.

Now 13, Zane has grown up around his parents’ creative world, occasionally popping up on Heather’s Instagram — often in adorable behind-the-scenes snaps.

© Getty Images (L-R) James Achor, Zane Alexander Achor and actress Heather Tom attend the 7th Annual Kidstock Music and Art Festival in 2013

While Heather is known for her powerful performances on screen, James has built an impressive career of his own behind the scenes.

James Achor's impressive career

A talented musician and composer, James has contributed to the soundtracks of television and film projects, including Charmed, The Big Kahuna and The Bold and the Beautiful itself, a sweet crossover of their professional lives.

James prefers to keep a low profile, rarely appearing in public or on social media, but his work speaks volumes.

© Getty Images James Achor and actress Heather Tom met in 2011

He’s composed and performed for a variety of productions, and those close to the couple say that James has always been Heather’s biggest cheerleader.

For Heather, who has earned multiple Daytime Emmy Awards throughout her career and is considered one of daytime TV’s most respected actresses, family is everything.

Despite a demanding shooting schedule, she makes time to be present for Zane’s milestones and to enjoy everyday life with her husband.