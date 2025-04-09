The Chase star Shaun Wallace reveals surprising reason why he never had kids

A mainstay on our screens, Shaun Wallace is best known as The Dark Destroyer on The Chase. A successful barrister turned TV quizmaster, the 64-year-old proclaims that he's "married" to his career, which has made him "happier".

Shaun Wallace made a conscious decision about parenthood

During a recent appearance on the How To Be 60 podcast, Shaun opened up about his personal life. After revealing that he is, in fact, in a relationship, the ITV star reiterated to hosts Kaye Adams and Karen MacKenzie how much his work means to him, explaining that it's one of the reasons why he chose to avoid having children.

© Anthony Devlin Shaun Wallace decided that he wouldn't have children after embarking on a career as a barrister

"It was a conscious reason when I was a young, struggling barrister. I didn't think it would be right to bring up a child when you're trying to climb to the top of that greasy pole," Shaun mused.

"I've never regretted that decision. I've got 15 godchildren. Two of them are called Shaun, and I'm the best godfather in the world."

The TV star is thriving professionally

Very little is known about Shaun's personal life, but he is thriving both professionally and financially. In a recent interview with The Times, the quizmaster was asked about his earnings for 2024. Remaining coy, Shaun replied, "A lot. That's all I'll say. How many zeros? Well into six-zero territory, and my earnings have increased massively since I've started working in TV.

© ITV/Shutterstock Shaun makes "ten times more" money on The Chase then he does as a barrister

"I got paid well as a barrister, but I'm now earning about ten times the amount I was before," he continued. "I still practise, though, so I have a dual income. Probably 70 per cent of my income comes from my TV work and 30 per cent from the legal side. Everything changed when I won Mastermind in 2004. Not just my finances, but my whole life."

As a result of his dual professions, Shaun has worked out how to balance his legal role with TV commitments. "If I've got a long trial, then that will take precedence over my filming, and The Chase know that, but I've then got to make up my other episodes later on in the series," he remarked in 2024.

Shaun Wallace's property portfolio

During his chat with The Times, Shaun also spoke of his burgeoning property portfolio, which he's amassed for investment purposes.

© Shutterstock The TV star owns multiple properties

"I own more than one. I live in one, and I've got two investment properties," the 64-year-old revealed. "The plan is to expand my property portfolio, domestically and internationally. I've always had an eye on living on the coast of California."