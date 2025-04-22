The Last of Us: fans asking same question after 'devastating' episode two

The Last of Us is back on our screens - though we're not sure we want it to be after episode two! The episode - and final spoiler warning for those who still need to watch - saw Bella Ramsey's character Ellie (and the viewers at home) utterly heartbroken as Joel (Pedro Pascal) was brutally murdered by a newcomer character, Abby.

The devastating episode clearly sets the show up for the remainder of season two, as it is clear that Ellie plans to get revenge on her father figure's death by tracking down Abby and her friends.

WATCH: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are back for season 2

However, there is one character who keeps being mentioned throughout season two, which has also led to fan questions. In episode one, it was revealed that Joel had recently been forced to kill a man called Eugene, who was married to the town's therapist, Gail (Catherine O'Hara).

Gail loathes Joel for what he has done, even though it was a necessary act and later, Ellie discovers that Eugene was growing a weed supply in an old store outside of town, and discovers his dog tags, revealing that he was once a member of the revolutionary militia group, the Fireflies. But who is he?

© © 2025 Home Box Office, Inc. Al Catherine O'Hara plays Gail, Eugene's wife

People who played the Last of Us games will know that mentions of Eugene carries a significant weight, and it has also been reported that The Sopranos actor Joe Pantoliano will be playing Eugene in a standalone episode of season two, much like season one's one-off episode, Bill and Frank.

© © 2025 Home Box Office, Inc. Al Pedro Pascal as Joel

Speaking about the plans for a standalone episode, creator Neil Druckmann revealed that they would be expanding what is known about Eugene from the games, explaining: "I get excited when I see these opportunities. I’m like, ‘Oh, I don’t know Eugene that well!’ The story we told [in the game] was somewhat superficial."

Taking to X to discuss the mysterious character, one person wrote: "Damn, what did Eugene do?" Another person posted: "Eugene was a Firefly? A Vietnam War veteran who likely tortured a FEDRA general and blew up a checkpoint at Denver QZ. Joel putting him down was his only measure of peace."

© © 2025 Home Box Office, Inc. Al The new season introduced Abby in The Last of Us

Fans also discussed the devastating plot twist in episode two, with one writing: "That was genuinely one of the best episodes of television ever. The writing, the dialogue, the action, the tension building up, the sense of danger hanging over the entirety of the episode, the action, and of course the incredible acting performances." Another person posted: "Ok that was actually much worse than I imagined it would be."