Is 'TV show of the year' drama Black Snow returning for season 3?

Viewers have been loving the second season of the hit Australian import Black Snow, which quietly landed on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer earlier this month.

Starring Vikings star Travis Fimmel , the story follows a detective, Detective Cormack, looking into two cold cases - and fans are already asking about season three. But is it happening?

What is Black Snow about?

For those who have yet to watch, the show's first season looks at the disappearance of Isabelle Baker after clues of her whereabouts decades earlier are unearthed in a time capsule.

WATCH: Black Snow season 2's trailer on the BBC

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, explained: "Australia’s South Sea Island community is the fascinating setting for this dark and haunting murder mystery – its twists and turns will keep viewers guessing until the very end."

Meanwhile, season two follows Detective Cormack's investigation into the disappearance of Zoe Jacobs from her own 21st birthday party in 2003, while he also searches for his own younger brother, who went missing when they were children.

© bbc Black Snow on the BBC

Speaking about the show's success, creator Lucas Taylor said: "It was certainly wonderful just how much people connected with this show. That was certainly what we set out to do, and what we hoped to do.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC / Goalpost Television and All3Media International. / Brian Flexmore Travis Fimmel plays the lead role in the hit show

"We knew with TRAVIS that we had a talent that people love, and he has a way of connecting people globally, which is what he has done on huge shows. But I will still say I was very happily surprised it did as well as it did."

Is season three happening?

Fans have been loving the show, with one posting: "I have just binged watched Black Snow. What a fantastic show. I am gutted that it only has 2 series," while another person added: "#Black Snow. Loving this show. #TRAVISFIMMEL is #fab and the rest of the #cast too. Hope there is going to be a series 3."

© CREDIT LINE:BBC / Goalpost Television and All3Media International. / Brian Flexmore Season two focuses on Zoe Jacobs

However, is season three actually happening? Unfortunately there hasn't been any news for a season three just yet - but would you like to see it return for a season three? We certainly would!