Will Pedro Pascal definitively not appear in more episodes of The Last of Us?

The Last of Us has never shied away from dramatic twists, but episode two of the new season delivered one of its most devastating moments yet. Joel Miller, played by Pedro Pascal, was killed in a violent attack that has left many fans stunned — and asking whether the character is truly gone for good.

Those who’ve played the original video game, The Last of Us Part II, may have expected the scene. But for viewers unfamiliar with the source material, the brutal turn of events was nothing short of a shock.

What really happened to Joel in The Last of Us Season 2?

© HBO Pedro Pascal plays Joel in The Last of Us

Joel was killed by Abby Anderson (played by Kaitlyn Dever), in an extended and graphic sequence. She blames him for the death of her father, who Joel shot in season one to save Ellie’s life.

Abby’s revenge was methodical and fuelled by rage. Despite Joel saving her from danger just moments earlier, she lured him into a trap and delivered the fatal blow with a golf club.

Showrunner Craig Mazin told The Hollywood Reporter: “Killing Joel isn’t going to fix this for her... We needed to show how lost she was.”

Is Joel really dead?

© HBO Pedro Pascal's Joel died in The Last of Us Season 2

Yes. The series is staying faithful to the game’s storyline, where Joel’s death is a pivotal event that shifts the focus of the story onto Ellie and her pursuit of revenge.

Pedro Pascal has now exited the main timeline of the show — but fans haven’t seen the last of him yet.

Will Pedro Pascal return to the series?

© HBO Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us Season 1

Although Joel is dead, Pedro is still very much part of season two.

The show’s creators, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, have already confirmed that flashbacks will play a key role in the new episodes. These scenes will help fill in gaps in Joel and Ellie’s relationship and reveal parts of Joel’s past that viewers haven’t seen yet.

Neil said on The Last of Us podcast: “There are still stories to tell. This is not the last that we will see of Joel.”

Fans can expect to see Joel in previously unseen moments, as well as memories and emotional beats from Ellie’s point of view.

Why did Pedro Pascal leave the series?

© HBO Pedro Pascal has been brilliant as Joel in The Last of Us

Pedro’s departure was not unexpected. The decision to kill off Joel was always part of the show’s creative plan and mirrors the structure of the game.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Pedro said: “It was always an understanding that it would stay true to the source material... It was just a matter of how and when.”

He also admitted it was hard to let go: “I’m in active denial. I realise this more and more as I get older... I find myself slipping into denial that anything is over.”

Pedro added that the cast and crew became close during filming and that saying goodbye wasn’t easy: “If I dwell on it too much, it makes me sad.”

What’s next for Pedro Pascal?

© Getty Pedro Pascal on The Mandalorian & Grogu at Celebration Stage during Star Wars Celebration Japan

Fans won’t have to wait long to see Pedro on screen again. He’s set to appear in several major projects this year, including The Mandalorian and Grogu, Materialists and Marvel’s upcoming The Fantastic Four reboot, where he will play Reed Richards.

He’s also been confirmed for Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: Doomsday.

What's next for The Last of Us?

© HBO The new season introduced Abby in The Last of Us

With Joel gone, the focus of The Last of Us now shifts fully to Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey. Her journey through grief, trauma and vengeance will define the rest of the season.

The show has already hinted at deeper backstories and character relationships, including the mystery surrounding Eugene, who appears to have a connection to Joel.

There are still flashbacks and emotional moments to come — and Pedro’s Joel will remain a major presence in the story, even after death.

The Last of Us season 2 airs Sundays on HBO in the US, and Mondays on NOW and Sky Atlantic in the UK.