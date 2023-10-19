Bridgerton fans make important request for Benedict and Sophie’s upcoming season

Bridgerton season three is right around the corner, with fans speculating that it could land on our screens in early 2024 – but some fans are already looking forward to season four, where it is likely that the plot will focus on the second eldest Bridgerton son, Benedict.

The character is the focus of the third novel, but the TV adaptation has tweaked the order so that Colin and Penelope’s story will be told first. However, the delay hasn’t put off passionate fans from discussing Benedict’s storyline, which will see Luke Thompson take centre stage as the show’s lead.

WATCH: Are you up to date with Bridgerton?

Taking to Reddit, one fan wrote: “Do you prefer his season to be light-hearted whimsical fun or serious in tone? Benedict’s story is a retold of Cinderella so there is an aspect of a fairy tale. And knowing Benedict on the show having such a lovable personality, a whimsical take on his season could be interesting, light-hearted, and a great form of escapism.

“However, a serious tone on his season can also be good as it will add depth and weight to his character. I’m convinced that Luke Thompson would be able to handle a more serious Benedict other than making him the charismatic, playful Bridgerton brother.”

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

In reply, one person wrote: “Considering just some of the serious topics Sophie has to deal with, I'd hate it if it was just whimsical & light. I need the women in the show to have time to delve into their psyche.”

Another person replied: “I would want something ‘serious’ but that Benedict doesn't lose that spark he has and lights the show. I don't expect him to become Anthony kind of serious but I don’t expect ‘high’ Benedict either.

Bridgerton books in order © LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Florence Emilia Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset in Bridgerton The Bridgerton book series in order The Duke and I The Viscount Who Loved Me An Offer From a Gentleman Romancing Mr. Bridgerton To Sir Phillip, With Love When He Was Wicked It's In His Kiss On The Way To The Wedding

“I don't want his season to be labelled as the funny one. The story has serious themes so it wouldn't make sense to have over the top comical situations for example. It’s always good to have light-hearted things but to an extent to not cross the line of not taking the main plot seriously.”

Anthony was the lead in season two

A third person added: “Luke T is an amazing actor and he's already done so much with the little screen time he's had... they should really dive deeper into Benedict's character as he has so much to offer… I feel Benedict's season can have the perfect blend of fun vs angst. He's an artistic soul, a romantic, a poet, flirty and charismatic. But he has got a beautiful sensitive side as well. The story towards the end can be serious, angsty and heartbreaking.”

The third novel in the series, An Offer from a Gentleman, follows Benedict’s love interest, Sophie Beckett. Following a ‘Cinderella’ theme, Sophie is the illegitimate daughter of an Earl who dies, leaving her in the care of her cruel stepmother and in servitude to her two stepsisters. On the night of the Bridgerton Masquerade Ball, the staff of the house arrange for Sophie to spend one magical night there, where she meets and falls in love with Benedict.

However, their relationship is considered to be impossible due to social hierarchy, with Benedict being required to marry a member of the Ton and not a servant.

Luke has opened up about 'his' season

Speaking about whether he wanted to take centre stage for an upcoming series, Luke told Entertainment Weekly: “It's not like I'm sitting around waiting for my ‘big moment’ because it's such a huge group effort, and that's what makes it satisfying to do. As long as Benedict keeps being explored, I'm happy.”