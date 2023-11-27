Bridgerton star reveals juicy season 3 details as she admits she’s 'impatient' for show to return

Bridgerton season three is right around the corner - we hope - and no one is more looking forward to the return of the beloved Netflix period drama than Nicola Coughlan, the actress who plays Penelope Featherington on the show - and who is about to take centre stage as her romance with Colin Bridgerton is explored.

The star opened up to Virgin Media Television about the drama’s upcoming return, explaining: "I’m so excited, I honestly can’t wait, the fans of Bridgerton are amazing and they are impatient for the series, and I’m like, 'You think you’re impatient, you’ve no idea how impatient I feel about it', but it’ll be finally coming out in 2024 and it’s one of the best experiences I’ve ever had."

WATCH: Bridgerton season two clip of Colin and Penelope

She added: "Luke Newton plays Colin who is my love interest in the show is so wonderful. They’ve upgraded my wig as you can see and that was a real delight."

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 201 of Bridgerton

The actress also shared some exciting details about what to expect from the new season, explaining: "This season is really funny, really romantic, they’ve incorporated a lot of rom-com elements and it’s again not one to watch with the whole family… you can take what you will from that."

Nicola also opened up about the show’s famous sex scenes, and how she reacted to her character’s own romantic moments in the upcoming episodes. She joked: "[It was] terrifying! I’m an Irish woman, any Irish woman would feel half-mortified like, I can’t! Then I thought, that’s my job so I better get used to it but I had a great partner in it. It was terrifying but really liberating, I honestly loved every second. I just want people to see it now, it’s closer now than it's ever been!"

Nicola’s co-star Adjoa Andoh also spoke to HELLO! about the new season at the Pride of Britain awards back in October, explaining: "It's very gratifying because we've held our breath for a long time. Because of the way the year's panned out and that the season's going to come out next year, the anticipation is going to grow and grow. I think people will feel very satisfied."

She continued: "We're going to have some Colin and Penelope. We’re going to have some Lady Whistledown action. We're going to have some pushing and pulling from Lady Danbury. More intrigue, more romance, more fabulous outfits, locations, and a bit of, ’How’s your father,' of course. If you like the show, you're going to get more of the same with bells on this season."